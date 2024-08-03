McKenna: Hirst to See Specialists

Saturday, 3rd Aug 2024 15:32 Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed striker George Hirst will see specialists regarding a knee problem in the week having not made the trip to Germany for this week’s mini-training camp. The frontman picked up the knock in last week’s 2-1 pre-season defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf. “George has got an issue, an issue from the game last weekend, so he’s not been with us this week,” McKenna said. “He’s seeing some specialists and we can’t update on the definite timeline yet, but we’ll do so as soon as we can.” Better news was that wideman Wes Burns returned to action as a sub in this afternoon’s 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim having rolled his ankle during the Fortuna match. “He’s not trained until yesterday, a partial sessions really, so we haven’t had him and a couple of other players through the week so we have been really light in numbers,” McKenna added. “But we managed to train with a bigger ground yesterday, Wes being part of that so he was able to get some minutes and no problems in the ankle, so that’s a positive.” Meanwhile, U21s winger Nico Valentine is expected to be out for around a month with the dislocated shoulder he suffered in yesterday’s game against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Valentine was stretchered off clearly in pain and went to hospital, missing the U21s flight home as a result.

Photo: ITFC



