Burnley Defender Rejected Town Claim

Wednesday, 7th Aug 2024 10:23 Burnley central defender Dara O’Shea is reported to have turned down the chance to join the Blues, preferring a move to Brentford. According to Football Insider, Town and the Bees have both targeted the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international with the Dubliner said to have rejected the interest from the Blues, while talks with the West Londoners are ongoing. O’Shea started his English career with West Brom having signed from schoolboy club St Kevin’s. While with the Baggies, the 6ft 1in in tall defender spent time on loan at Hereford an Exeter. The 26-times-capped Irish international moved to Turf Moore for £7 million last summer and was a regular for the Clarets as they were relegated from the Premier League during 2023/24. Town have signed one centre-half this summer, Jacob Greaves from Hull City, but it would be little surprise if they looked at adding another before the window closes at the end of the month. The Blues and Brentford have also both been linked with Napoli’s Swedish international midfielder Jens Cajuste. The Bees are reported to be close to signing the 24-year-old, while Town sources have played down Italian claims of an offer of a loan with an option to buy.

Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MattinLondon added 10:27 - Aug 7

Until we are established in the PL then this sort of thing will happen. 3

ArnieM added 10:33 - Aug 7

Tbh if the player doesn’t want to join Town then we’re better off NOT trying to sign him. We may not be established in the PL but players with his attitude are not welcome . 1

flykickingbybgunn added 10:34 - Aug 7

His loss. 4

Bluemike31 added 10:36 - Aug 7

Who ? 1

SuperKieranMcKenna added 10:40 - Aug 7

‘Preferring a move to Brentford’ is a phrase that is still slightly surreal… 3

bluebullet29l added 10:40 - Aug 7

Never heard of him...didn't want him anyway..jog on pal 2

BlueNomad added 10:41 - Aug 7

Maybe he doesn’t want to improve 1

bluejacko added 10:44 - Aug 7

Fair enough,no messing us or him about,move on. 4

chepstowblue added 10:46 - Aug 7

Let's face it this is no surprise. Brentford are well established, play terrific football, and are likely to finish well above us this season. Defensively we have numbers. The midfielder department looks alarmingly sparce. We desperately need to add. 4

prebbs007 added 10:49 - Aug 7

As the days tick by we are very light on numbers in the squad as injuries build up and signings are nowhere to be seen. We have replaced a GK, kept Hutch and added a back up LB and a free RB plus a CF who couldn't get in Hull's team regularly. So in terms off the starting XI we have only really added Greaves..... I'm sure there is a lot of work going on in the background but it's getting slightly worrying that we are now 9 days away from the opening game and we have nowhere near enough quality or quantity to cope.... I really hope MA & KMc have some gems up their sleeve who are close to joining as we are running out of time to get them in and integrated into the group. Forever ITFC 3

TimmyH added 10:56 - Aug 7

Who wants a player from a losing club...seem to be looking at players from the same sort of clubs (in general). As above a bit worrying not a lot is happening currently, I can see a number of loans coming in the final week or when the transfer window ends at the end of August. 1

BobbyBell added 11:03 - Aug 7

I'm sure that MA, KM and their teams are as frustrated as we are but negotiations are much harder now and MA has said that we will not pay over the odds. For some deals not to be done until the last days or even hours of the window is not unusual so we must be patient. This club is being run properly now and we must trust in the process. Who knows we must see some much improved performance from established players this season with the coaching staff constantly working to improve them. 3

BeattiesBackPocket added 11:04 - Aug 7

TimmyH well you won’t see a number of loans will you as we can only have 2 maximum in the premier league??

I’d take Cajuste from Napoli in a heartbeat I think him partnering Morsy in the middle would tighten us up massively. 2

Saxonblue74 added 11:06 - Aug 7

Didn't happen, everyone moved on. If only they were all that simple!! 0

Cakeman added 11:15 - Aug 7

We are certainly thin on the ground. Hirst and Broadhead out for a while, Burns only just getting fit again. These are vital players.

Our new players will need time. I’m sure there will be last minute additions to but was hoping more would have been in the building by now.

It seems as though our market is primarily the Championship where we are now being subjected to ridiculously high potential fees.

Are these type of players going to improve us? Only time will tell.

One thing for sure we need at least another Two or Three in before we face Liverpool.

Mark Ashton I’m sure is working remarkably hard but it seems as though we have to prove ourself as a Premier League force before we can really attract the big guns. 0

blues1 added 11:18 - Aug 7

Beatties back pocket No, can only have 2 loans form the pl. Can stull habe others from elsewhere 0

Clemcc added 11:37 - Aug 7

In his shoes, I can understand that. ITFC are still untested in PL and have no current track record. Next year in the PL, we will in the mix on top of everyone’s list. 0

Nutkins_Return added 11:45 - Aug 7

Why do people get so annoyed by stuff like this haha. It's perfectly fair enough and normal. Every player we sign has other interest. That's the transfer window 0

Gforce added 11:46 - Aug 7

Look abroad for christ sake,there are loads of top players who would jump at the chance of playing in the premier league and at half the cost of many home grown players. 0

ChorleyBoy added 11:47 - Aug 7

Intelligent players who come to Ipswich despite our league status like Morsy, Chaplin, Davis, Hirst... have been suitably rewarded.



His loss. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments