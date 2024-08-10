Hirst Out for Eight Weeks Having Undergone Surgery
Saturday, 10th Aug 2024 15:36
Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed striker George Hirst has undergone knee surgery and will be out of action for around eight weeks.
Hirst suffered the problem in the friendly against Fortuna Düsseldorf a fortnight ago and missed the trip to Germany.
“He’s had a surgery on his knee, not as bad as it could have been, thankfully,” McKenna said.
“It was a keyhole surgery so it’s a possibility of a recovery around the eight weeks after he had the surgery.
“Of course, it’s not great news, it’s a big loss. On the other hand, with the part of the knee it was an innocuous injury really, the part of the knee that it was in, it could have been more serious than that. It is what it is and he’s started his recovery now.”
