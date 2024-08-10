Hirst Out for Eight Weeks Having Undergone Surgery

Saturday, 10th Aug 2024 15:36 Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed striker George Hirst has undergone knee surgery and will be out of action for around eight weeks. Hirst suffered the problem in the friendly against Fortuna Düsseldorf a fortnight ago and missed the trip to Germany. “He’s had a surgery on his knee, not as bad as it could have been, thankfully,” McKenna said. “It was a keyhole surgery so it’s a possibility of a recovery around the eight weeks after he had the surgery. “Of course, it’s not great news, it’s a big loss. On the other hand, with the part of the knee it was an innocuous injury really, the part of the knee that it was in, it could have been more serious than that. It is what it is and he’s started his recovery now.”

Photo: ITFC



Treacle added 15:42 - Aug 10

Bad news for the lad & ITFC, he needs to be looked after & hopefully he will have a new strike partner soon! 0

cressi added 15:52 - Aug 10

Need another striker urgently trouble is Broadhead and Hirst seem to be made of glass. -1

PhuketPete added 15:58 - Aug 10

Ridiculous comment. It’s a contact sport and this stuff can happen to anyone. 1

blueboy1981 added 16:09 - Aug 10

Should be fun facing Liverpool, and beyond, with virtually no Strike Force !!

3

Len_Brennan added 16:22 - Aug 10

That's probably 7 league games if all goes well with recovery, & maybe another 2 before he is match fit. Another centre forward of quality is an absolute must of a signing now. I was really impressed with the continued improvement in Delap today; he has clearly worked hard at adapting to the McKenna approach to centre forward play, & must be a good listener in the Omari mould. His finishing could be sharper, but he is a beast & will continue to develop as the season goes on.

It was very noticeable that Ladapo & Al Hamadi are very different forwards, who don't work at their best with their back to goal, for winning & holding possession against tight markers. We need a Hirst or Delap type who can take pressure of the defence, as well as for their goal threat; the ball just doesn't stick that way with Freddie & Ali, and Premier League defenders will take no prisoners.

With the intensity of play needed, Delap will only be effective for a hour or so before being called to the bench; we have to have a similar style replacement to take his place, while it's unthinkable to consider our predicament if he too picks up an early injury. 0

Karlosfandangal added 16:23 - Aug 10

Understand the call for new players before Liverpool, but Town have till the end of the month 0

