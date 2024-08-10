Harness: We're as Ready as We Can Be

Saturday, 10th Aug 2024 19:13 Marcus Harness says the players are ‘as ready as we can be’ to tackle the Premier League after admitting this pre-season has seen Kieran McKenna take things up a notch further on the already high intensity he demands. The Blues signed off what has been a mixed pre-season campaign in terms of results on a high at Portman Road with a 1-0 victory against a Ligue 1 OGC Nice side that will be competing in the Euorpa League this season. Axel Tuanzebe ultimately ended up being the match-winner, firing home from a Leif Davis corner that broke loose in the 58th minute which sandwiched a penalty miss by the visitors which struck the post and substitute Freddie Ladapo also being denied by the woodwork, while Harness’ close-range follow-up was somehow saved. “It was another good performance, I think,” reflected Harness, who started as one of two number 10s, along with Omari Hutchinson behind Liam Delap as Kieran McKenna reverted to a back three. “We've played some good teams, it's been a challenging pre-season but I think we're feeling good, feeling strong and confident and we know it's going to be a big challenge, so we're as ready as we can be for next Saturday.” The Blues, with Ben Johnson and Davis operating in the wing-back roles, limited the side who finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season to few opportunities, though Aro Muric was grateful to George Edmundson for clearing Jonathan Clauss’s effort off the line ahead of Town’s opener. “I think we've done the same throughout pre-season, to be fair, we haven't conceded too many goals,” Harness said of their defensive solidity, having gone into the game off the back of defeating fellow Europa League qualifiers Hoffenheim 1-0 in Austria last weekend. “It's been good, the new lads are getting to grips with how we play and how we try and deny different things and create opportunities from that, so I think we've looked stronger and stronger as each game's gone and I think we're in a good place going into the season.” With six new signings through the door so far, Harness revealed they have integrated in well, though he is also expecting a number of further new faces to arrive ahead of the transfer window closing on August 31st, which he also does not think will upset the dressing room unity.

The 28-year-old who qualifies to play for the Republic of Ireland through his mother Carol, said: “I think the lads that have come in have fitted in really well and they're picking up the kind of details that we work to. “I'm sure we're going to have even more signings coming in, but we've got a good group who are really welcoming and we all try and help each other, so whoever does come in, I'm sure it won't take too long to get them up to speed.” With Arne Slot set to bring his Liverpool side over in a week’s time for the Premier League opener, Harness said the feeling in the camp is very much excitement at testing themselves following the back-to-back promotions. “Yeah, I'm really excited. It's what we work our whole lives for, to play in the Premier League, so I'm buzzing to still be here and just trying to do my best every game and be a part of the season coming up,” he said. “It's going to be a full-throttle game [against Liverpool] and emotions are going to be high and I’m just expecting a packed-out Portman Road and an intense performance from us and there's nothing to lose, so we'll give it a good shot.” Put to him that it must be a great feeling to have the whole of Suffolk behind them following McKenna helping the club complete a fairy-tale return to the Premier League from League One, he said: “Yes, definitely. It's been an amazing two seasons since I've been here and a lot of it, I'd say, is because of the manager. “We're looking forward to it and we're here for a reason, we've earned it being here, so we're going to give it a good shot and I think we'll be alright.” Coventry-born Harness made just seven starts in the Championship last season from 34 appearances, and knows it will be tough to better that in the Premier League. “We'll see how it goes,” he said, on pushing for a starting spot. “I'm sure there'll be more signings and we'll just be how we've been for the previous two seasons. “Hopefully we'll have a really competitive squad with everyone pushing each other and there's going to be chances to play for everyone, I think. “It's just trying to be ready for them chances and show what you can do really and give a good account of ourselves.” With the extra spotlight on the Premier League to come, which has already seen the players appear in the official sticker album and rated by value in the Fantasy Premier League game, he said: “I don't think I've realised what it's going to be like yet, we'll have to just wait and see, but I'm sure a lot has changed. “The Premier League is a different animal, so we'll see, but it's exciting and it's a privilege, so yes, I’m looking forward to it all really.” And Harness, who arrived from Portsmouth in the summer of 2022, believes the Suffolk side can make a positive impact in what is regarded as the biggest domestic league in the world. He said: “Yes, of course. We'll attack every game and we might lose some more games than we have over the previous two seasons but we've always handled defeats and having our back up against the wall quite well. “So I think the character of the group has always been there and it will be tested again this season and hopefully we can show what we're made of.” On whether they will go into the new campaign with the same style of attacking football, he said: “Yes, I'm sure we'll have to make some adjustments here and there but that's for the manager and the staff to figure out, but I'm sure we'll be fine. It's going to be different but it's just new challenges to try and rise to.” Town boss McKenna is known for pushing the players to their limit in intensive sessions in the build-up to the season, but Harness admits that things have even eclipsed their usual heights ahead of the club’s Premier League return. “It's always tough, but I think it's obviously took a bit of a jump intensity-wise and distance,” he said. “All the physical metrics have gone up and we're obviously every day trying to push the technical and tactical [boundaries] as well to try and jump again and rise to the new challenge. “There's lads who have played in the Premier League before and a lot of us that haven't, but we'll do our best to try and figure it out and I think we'll be all right.”

Photo: Russell Claydon



