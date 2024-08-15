Phillips at Playford Road
Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 19:37
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is at Playford Road to complete the formalities on his loan move to the Blues.
It’s understood that the 28-year-old has already undergone his medical with the clubs having agreed a deal earlier today which will see the Premier League champions continue to pay a proportion of what’s reported to be his £140,000-a-week wage.
The deal is a major coup for the Blues, Phillips having been a regular for England as recently as last year and overall having won 31 full caps, scoring once.
Phillips has, however, had a frustrating time since joining City for £45 million in the summer of 2022 from Leeds, making only two league starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League champions, then spending the second half of last season on loan at West Ham where he started only three top flight matches in addition to playing five games from the bench.
The Blues are also understood to be continuing their pursuit of Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste and Blackburn forward Sammie Szmodics.
Town have also held talks with Chelsea regarding Albanian international Armando Broja, however, it’s believed the 22-year-old continues to look at his options with other Premier League clubs and sides abroad also interested.
