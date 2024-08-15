Phillips at Playford Road

Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 19:37 Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is at Playford Road to complete the formalities on his loan move to the Blues. It’s understood that the 28-year-old has already undergone his medical with the clubs having agreed a deal earlier today which will see the Premier League champions continue to pay a proportion of what’s reported to be his £140,000-a-week wage. The deal is a major coup for the Blues, Phillips having been a regular for England as recently as last year and overall having won 31 full caps, scoring once. Phillips has, however, had a frustrating time since joining City for £45 million in the summer of 2022 from Leeds, making only two league starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League champions, then spending the second half of last season on loan at West Ham where he started only three top flight matches in addition to playing five games from the bench. Kalvin Phillips has arrived at the Ipswich training ground 📸 pic.twitter.com/feLHfvReqx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2024 The Blues are also understood to be continuing their pursuit of Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste and Blackburn forward Sammie Szmodics. Town have also held talks with Chelsea regarding Albanian international Armando Broja, however, it’s believed the 22-year-old continues to look at his options with other Premier League clubs and sides abroad also interested.

Photo: Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA



boroughblue added 19:41 - Aug 15

Confirmation tomorrow hopefully then! 2

bluesince84 added 19:41 - Aug 15

For me , this is the most ‘Kieran McKenna ‘ player out there. ,bags of potential to be great again under an outstanding couch , just the kind of player McKenna was born to better . Watch this boy fly …. 6

Stato added 19:47 - Aug 15

Could easily have more impact for us than Ross Berkeley dud for Luton. Could also make us look more attractive to potential new signings 5

victorysquad added 19:52 - Aug 15

This signing will be game changing. We are not here to make up the numbers. Time to raise the roof on Saturday, lets start by making sure Liverpool don't take 3 points back up North. 4

Blue_Heath added 19:54 - Aug 15

Genuinely didn't think we'd get him, just hope he can rediscover himself. If it gets over the line hats off to MA/KM. 2

paris_mitchell_in_oz added 20:00 - Aug 15

@bluesince84. Nothing I like better than seeing an outstanding player under an outstanding couch. 0

Lukeybluey added 20:16 - Aug 15

This seems sureal to me, from watching us play the likes of Forest Green Rovers and Fleetwood, to now watching us about to sign an England international and getting ready to face off against Liverpool...unreal. 0

TractorfactorSteve added 20:19 - Aug 15

Sofa so good. 1

Lord_Mac added 20:25 - Aug 15

£140,000 a week. Now I know we are in a different league. I hope City are oaying a sizeable portion of that. 1

