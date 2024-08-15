Town Closing In On Szmodics Signing

Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 20:32 TWTD understands that Town are closing in on the signing of Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers with the deal set to be finally completed within the next 24 hours. A month ago, TWTD revealed that Town were in discussions with the Lancastrians regarding the addition of Szmodics, Rovers having turned down an initial offer of £6 million. Since then, a number of other bids have been turned down but we understand the Blues upped their offer, believed to be £9 million plus add-ons, earlier this week with an agreement finally reached. If the deal is confirmed, Szmodics is set to undergo a medical tomorrow, it will mark the end of this summer’s lengthiest transfer saga. Born in Colchester, Szmodics, a player we understand the Blues have eyed in the last couple of transfer windows, came through the youth ranks with the U’s before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree. A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022. Posh are understood to be due a sell-on from the move. Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups. He has now won four full caps. Despite training way from the first-team squad and missing pre-season friendlies while his move was under discussion, Szmodics has made an impressive start to the season, coming off the bench to score in the 4-2 opening-day win against Derby and then scoring twice in the 6-1 Carabao Cup tie victory at Stockport and playing just over the first hour. Meanwhile, Town's loan signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips also looks set to be confirmed tomorrow. The England international was pictured at Playford Road earlier this evening as he completes the formalities regarding the switch.

Photo: Craig Thomas/News Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Karlosfandangal added 20:33 - Aug 15

At last 6

Stato added 20:34 - Aug 15

Some things in life are worth waiting for 10

Stato added 20:34 - Aug 15

Some things in life are worth waiting for 0

Stato added 20:34 - Aug 15

Some things in life are worth waiting for 0

Nomore4 added 20:34 - Aug 15

Finally……… 0

carlo88 added 20:35 - Aug 15

The one I really want, hope so much it's true. I'm sure he was even more keen seeing Kalvin Phillips arrive. 7

cressi added 20:35 - Aug 15

Good think he will be excellent for us . We have got into gear again ref transfers. 5

ArnieM added 20:37 - Aug 15

Hallelujah……. PARTY TIME !!!!! 0

monkeymagic added 20:38 - Aug 15

Am told there’s nothing in it. -5

TimmyH added 20:39 - Aug 15

I believe it when we get the deal over the line... 2

bluebullet29l added 20:39 - Aug 15

Please finally let this be done..... 0

Cambsrover14 added 20:40 - Aug 15

Don't bank on this just yet until it's on Lancashire Telegraph I don't believe this. It's happened with the lad from Hull so until he's signed the contract nothing is concrete. -3

GTRKing added 20:41 - Aug 15

Looks like both will sign before Saturday yay 1

Saxonblue74 added 20:41 - Aug 15

Let's hope it's worth it! An awful lot of money in my opinion. I really hope I'm wrong and he lights up the prem! 1

Stu_boy added 20:45 - Aug 15

Be good to get this done, shown he's a natural finisher and looks sharp, norwich will no doubt be relieved that he wont be there to knock in the winner against them 2

Saxonblue74 added 20:45 - Aug 15

Please can we never, ever try to deal with that club again! 10

Bluebacker added 20:45 - Aug 15

What a day! Would have been nice to have these signings a tad sooner but very excited for the future 2

fallyblue added 20:47 - Aug 15

I was really hoping he was going to play for Blackburn this weekend and score a hat full against the scum and sign for us on Monday, but I guess I will just have to be happy that he’s finally here. 3

Barty added 20:49 - Aug 15

Fantastic news 1

ITFCSG added 20:50 - Aug 15

I wouldn't mind Szmodics staying at Blackburn for another day and smash a couple past the scum before joining us! 1

Mariner1974 added 20:50 - Aug 15

Yeh be a great signing with Phillips if we wrap it up. Love the idea of Szmodics, Omari & Chappers buzzing around! 1

Mark added 20:51 - Aug 15

It is huge money for a player we are unlikely to be able to sell for a profit, given his age, but he has done phenomenally well recently. He will give us a real attacking threat, and we must score goals to stay up. 4

Davidwb20 added 20:51 - Aug 15

I Will believe it if he signs on the dotted line! 2

WhoisJimmyJuan added 20:58 - Aug 15

"TWTD understands....". But based on what? 0

DerehamBlue added 20:59 - Aug 15

Good things come to those who wait ……

Although it would of been nice for him to score against them up the road on Saturday but maybe better for him to score the winner for us against Liverpool 2

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments