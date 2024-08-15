Town Closing In On Szmodics Signing
Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 20:32
TWTD understands that Town are closing in on the signing of Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers with the deal set to be finally completed within the next 24 hours.
A month ago, TWTD revealed that Town were in discussions with the Lancastrians regarding the addition of Szmodics, Rovers having turned down an initial offer of £6 million.
Since then, a number of other bids have been turned down but we understand the Blues upped their offer, believed to be £9 million plus add-ons, earlier this week with an agreement finally reached.
If the deal is confirmed, Szmodics is set to undergo a medical tomorrow, it will mark the end of this summer’s lengthiest transfer saga.
Born in Colchester, Szmodics, a player we understand the Blues have eyed in the last couple of transfer windows, came through the youth ranks with the U’s before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree.
A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022. Posh are understood to be due a sell-on from the move.
Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups. He has now won four full caps.
Despite training way from the first-team squad and missing pre-season friendlies while his move was under discussion, Szmodics has made an impressive start to the season, coming off the bench to score in the 4-2 opening-day win against Derby and then scoring twice in the 6-1 Carabao Cup tie victory at Stockport and playing just over the first hour.
Meanwhile, Town's loan signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips also looks set to be confirmed tomorrow.
The England international was pictured at Playford Road earlier this evening as he completes the formalities regarding the switch.
Photo: Craig Thomas/News Images
