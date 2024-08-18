Town Women Win Opener
Sunday, 18th Aug 2024 16:57
Ipswich Town Women got their FAWNL Southern Premier Division season off to the best possible start by beating Oxford United - another of the sides likely to be in the running for promotion - 3-0 away at Court Place Farm this afternoon.
The Blues went ahead in the 21st minute when Sophie Peskett’s cross found the back of the net off the inside of the post.
Eight minutes after the restart the lead increased, Lucy O’Brien making it 2-0 from the penalty spot after an Oxford handball in the box.
It took only two more minutes for Town to make it 3-0 and seal the points, Peskett finding the far corner of the net.
The Blues play their first home game of the season against Essex side Hashtag United at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe next Sunday.
Town Women: Negri, Mitchell, Wearing, Williams, Barker (Fisher 85), Fleming (c), O’Brien (King 92), Guyatt, Addison, Peskett (Bryant 92), Thomas (Hughes 85). Unused: Hartley.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
