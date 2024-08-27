Town Could Look to Denkey Claim
Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 14:44
Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey is being eyed by the Blues as an alternative to Chelsea’s Armando Broja, according to reports in Belgium.
As reported earlier, Broja’s proposed move to Town remains up in the air due to concerns regarding an achilles problem which emerged during his medical.
If the Broja deal fails to go through, then the Blues will look at signing an alternative and, according to Niewsblad Sport, Denkey is a man Town are very interested in and could make a concrete offer.
The 23-year-old Togo international had been expected to move on in this window with Lille and Real Sociedad having shown interest but with no offers forthcoming. Cercle are said to want at least €15 million (£12.7 million), preferably €20 million (£16.9 million) for the 5ft 11in tall Lomé-born frontman.
Denkey, who scored 28 goals in 39 games last season, moved to France as a youngster and came through the ranks at Nîmes, during which time he spent time on loan at Béziers.
Town are understood to have shown interest in Denkey in January before moving on to other targets, ultimately taken Kieffer Moore on loan, and may well have him on the list of potential replacements for Broja should that deal break down.
Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Édouard, 26, is also reported to be one the Blues are looking at should Broja not sign.
The Frenchman, who joined the Eagles from Celtic in 2021, has a year left on his £90,000-a-week contract at Selhust Park.
Photo: Grzegorz Wajda / SOPA Images
