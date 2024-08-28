Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town and AFC Wimbledon Ball 26 in Third Round Draw
Wednesday, 28th Aug 2024 11:35

Town and/or AFC Wimbledon will be ball number 26 in the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup, which takes place this evening.

The draw for the third round will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football following the Nottingham Forest-Newcastle United tie.

Prior to that game there will first be a pre-draw involving six clubs in European competition in order not to pair teams playing in the Champions League and the Europa League to avoid fixture congestion.

Carabao Cup Round Three
1 Arsenal
2 Aston Villa
3 Barnsley
4 Barrow
5 Blackpool
6 Bolton Wanderers
7 Brighton & Hove Albion
8 Chelsea
9 Coventry City
10 Crystal Palace
11 Everton
12 Fleetwood Town
13 Fulham
14 Leicester City
15 Leyton Orient
16 Liverpool
17 Manchester City
18 Manchester United
19 Preston North End
20 Queens Park Rangers
21 Sheffield Wednesday
22 Stoke City
23 Tottenham Hotspur
24 Walsall
25 Watford
26 AFC Wimbledon or Ipswich Town
27 Cardiff City or Southampton
28 Colchester United or Brentford
29 Nottingham Forest or Newcastle United
30 Swansea City or Wycombe Wanderers
31 West Ham United or AFC Bournemouth
32 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Burnley


Photo: Action Images



