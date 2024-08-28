Town and AFC Wimbledon Ball 26 in Third Round Draw
Wednesday, 28th Aug 2024 11:35
Town and/or AFC Wimbledon will be ball number 26 in the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup, which takes place this evening.
The draw for the third round will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football following the Nottingham Forest-Newcastle United tie.
Prior to that game there will first be a pre-draw involving six clubs in European competition in order not to pair teams playing in the Champions League and the Europa League to avoid fixture congestion.
Carabao Cup Round Three
Photo: Action Images
