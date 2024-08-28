Town and AFC Wimbledon Ball 26 in Third Round Draw

Wednesday, 28th Aug 2024 11:35

Town and/or AFC Wimbledon will be ball number 26 in the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup, which takes place this evening.

The draw for the third round will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football following the Nottingham Forest-Newcastle United tie.

Prior to that game there will first be a pre-draw involving six clubs in European competition in order not to pair teams playing in the Champions League and the Europa League to avoid fixture congestion.

Carabao Cup Round Three

1 Arsenal

2 Aston Villa

3 Barnsley

4 Barrow

5 Blackpool

6 Bolton Wanderers

7 Brighton & Hove Albion

8 Chelsea

9 Coventry City

10 Crystal Palace

11 Everton

12 Fleetwood Town

13 Fulham

14 Leicester City

15 Leyton Orient

16 Liverpool

17 Manchester City

18 Manchester United

19 Preston North End

20 Queens Park Rangers

21 Sheffield Wednesday

22 Stoke City

23 Tottenham Hotspur

24 Walsall

25 Watford

26 AFC Wimbledon or Ipswich Town

27 Cardiff City or Southampton

28 Colchester United or Brentford

29 Nottingham Forest or Newcastle United

30 Swansea City or Wycombe Wanderers

31 West Ham United or AFC Bournemouth

32 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Burnley





Photo: Action Images