Nelson's Town Move Off, Set to Join Fulham
Friday, 30th Aug 2024 23:00
Town’s late loan move for Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson is off with the winger now set to join tomorrow’s opponents Fulham on loan with the window now closed with the Blues not having added to their senior ranks on deadline day.
The Blues were in advanced talks with the Gunners regarding the 24-year-old but we understand the discussions broke down.
Three other clubs were keen and Fulham subsequently agreed a deal in the final minutes of the window with papers submitted close to the deadline with the authorities expected to rubber-stamp the loan switch overnight.
That means there was no incoming move at Town on deadline day with the Blues not having been able to add another striker to their ranks.
Town manager Kieran McKenna said earlier today that it was “less likely than likely” that the Blues would add a striker than likely and that has proved to be the case.
Talks with Chelsea regarding the loan signing of Armando Broja were revived following the move's collapse yesterday but once again that failed to come to fruition with Town walking away as they were unable to agreed a revised deal.
Subsequently, long-term admirers Everton moved for Broja and are believed to have agreed a deal along the lines of Town's initial terms, although reportedly with an option for a £30 million permanent deal next summer rather than an obligation, which broke down after an achilles injury, which will keep the frontman out of action for around seven weeks, emerged during his medical.
The Blues made an enquiry to Middlesbrough regarding Emmanuel Latte Lath but took the matter no further than that.
The late move for Nelson was a surprise and evidently got some way down the line before the talks broke down.
Town's only addition was young midfielder Tudor Mendel, whose signing for the development squad from Anderlecht will be confirmed next week.
Elsewhere, Freddie Ladapo left the club having had his contract settled, while Marcus Harness joined Derby County on loan and George Edmundson completed a loan switch to Middlesbrough in the final minutes of the window. Young winger Leon Ayinde moved to National League Rochdale on loan.
With no new striker signed, Ali Al-Hamadi has remained at Portman Road and will be the third frontman behind Liam Delap and George Hirst.
The three exits and no 13th summer addition means the Blues are now at 25 senior players for the 25-man Premier League squad.
Speaking earlier today, McKenna summed up his thoughts regarding the window overall, the Blues having made 12 signings.
Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
