Nelson's Town Move Off, Set to Join Fulham

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 23:00

Town’s late loan move for Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson is off with the winger now set to join tomorrow’s opponents Fulham on loan with the window now closed with the Blues not having added to their senior ranks on deadline day.

The Blues were in advanced talks with the Gunners regarding the 24-year-old but we understand the discussions broke down.

Three other clubs were keen and Fulham subsequently agreed a deal in the final minutes of the window with papers submitted close to the deadline with the authorities expected to rubber-stamp the loan switch overnight.

That means there was no incoming move at Town on deadline day with the Blues not having been able to add another striker to their ranks.

Town manager Kieran McKenna said earlier today that it was “less likely than likely” that the Blues would add a striker than likely and that has proved to be the case.

Talks with Chelsea regarding the loan signing of Armando Broja were revived following the move's collapse yesterday but once again that failed to come to fruition with Town walking away as they were unable to agreed a revised deal.

Subsequently, long-term admirers Everton moved for Broja and are believed to have agreed a deal along the lines of Town's initial terms, although reportedly with an option for a £30 million permanent deal next summer rather than an obligation, which broke down after an achilles injury, which will keep the frontman out of action for around seven weeks, emerged during his medical.

The Blues made an enquiry to Middlesbrough regarding Emmanuel Latte Lath but took the matter no further than that.

The late move for Nelson was a surprise and evidently got some way down the line before the talks broke down.

Town's only addition was young midfielder Tudor Mendel, whose signing for the development squad from Anderlecht will be confirmed next week.

Elsewhere, Freddie Ladapo left the club having had his contract settled, while Marcus Harness joined Derby County on loan and George Edmundson completed a loan switch to Middlesbrough in the final minutes of the window. Young winger Leon Ayinde moved to National League Rochdale on loan.

With no new striker signed, Ali Al-Hamadi has remained at Portman Road and will be the third frontman behind Liam Delap and George Hirst.

The three exits and no 13th summer addition means the Blues are now at 25 senior players for the 25-man Premier League squad.

Speaking earlier today, McKenna summed up his thoughts regarding the window overall, the Blues having made 12 signings.





Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chris_ITFC added 23:03 - Aug 30

Delap, Hirst, Al Hamadi.



If we give HUGE credit where it’s due for the other business, we also have to say we should have been able to get a better strike force sorted than that. It may cost us most of all. 3

Karlosfandangal added 23:07 - Aug 30

Well Sky said it was a done deal 0

Lukeybluey added 23:08 - Aug 30

I can feel the boo's brewing for tomorrow... we go with what we've got, the lads won't let us down, get right behind them from first whistle to last tomorrow. 4

ArmaghBlue added 23:08 - Aug 30

If it is true, we are better off without the likes of Nelson and Philogene. 6

gkroon89 added 23:09 - Aug 30

Oh dear. If true, we seemed to have focused on Broja far too much.



Let’s hope this doesn’t come back to bite us.



Concerning that we do not have a striker that is known for putting the ball away. Szmodics goal return could be more important than ever now in an unforgiving league. 6

ploughman added 23:10 - Aug 30

Could there be a late bit of news with Edouard? Can't believe Ashton won't have something in place?

1

Karlosfandangal added 23:10 - Aug 30

Why did Town mess about with Borja for so long, should have gone for another target.



It felt like a bit of a panic to sign a striker 0

Gforce added 23:12 - Aug 30

Still think we badly need another quality striker in,if Delap gets injured we are stuffed. Hopefully we can find an out of contract striker from somewhere? 0

blues1 added 23:12 - Aug 30

Lukeybluey. Why would anyone boo? Only crap fans would do that.

Or if you mean for Nelson, well he won't be playing for them will he -1

chepstowblue added 23:13 - Aug 30

You can't miss what you never had. Let's just get on with what we have. Transfer deadline day is so utterly pathetic. A bloody circus, and all for tv. -1

blues1 added 23:13 - Aug 30

Gforce. Hirst will be back in a few weeks. And if necessary, Szmodics could go up top. 1

Blooos added 23:14 - Aug 30

Pretty shocking to not bring in another striker. We have a league 1 level striker at best as our current back up for the premier league. Focussed way too much on the Broja deal without seeming to have a backup. 3

blues1 added 23:16 - Aug 30

Karlosfandangel. How was it acpanic? Been trying to sign another striker since the window opened. Isn't that easy. If ur suggesting trying to sign nelson was the panic, he's not a striker anyway. 1

warfarinman69 added 23:17 - Aug 30

Nelson would have been quality but he didn't want to join in on the journey. His loss, I suspect. I'm happy with a COMMITTED forward line. 2

victorysquad added 23:20 - Aug 30

Lets take fulham apart tomorrow 4

ploughman added 23:22 - Aug 30

Nelson was clearly one-eyed and two-faced 0

Gforce added 23:22 - Aug 30

I have to agree with Chris, in that we've made some excellent signings this window, but I'm afraid our current strike force is probably the weakest in the premier league. 2

rkl added 23:28 - Aug 30

Disappointed. I guess easier for him to stay in London and reunite with Smith Rowe.



A win tomorrow would be even sweeter now 2

Lukeybluey added 23:31 - Aug 30

Blues1, yeah of course for Nelson...I wouldn't expect anything less... It's his loss, we move on. 0

cressi added 23:32 - Aug 30

Ashton and McKenna got it wrong p**ed about far to long over a injured Broja when in reality should have got somebody else in not running about like headless chickens today let's hope it don't cost us. -2

Len_Brennan added 23:32 - Aug 30

Blues1 - and what if Hirst isn't back in a few weeks, or breaks down again ehen he does? And if Delap, who hasn't much first team football under his belt, & is playing a very high intensity game, picks up an injury.

Do you remember your own many contributions on here 2 years ago when you argued strongly against the need for us signing Hirst, as we had John-Jules who could go up top & we could play without that focal point centre forward?

Remember the difference, for all the forwards, when Hirst did come in the following January, when you again were negative about us signing him? -1

del45 added 23:33 - Aug 30

All the good work done by MA with the new signings, bit of a let down with the latest transactions taken far to long on one which should have been forgotten weeks ago. 0