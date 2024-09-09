Walton Signs New Deal

Monday, 9th Sep 2024 17:12 Town keeper Christian Walton has signed a new two-year deal, extending his Blues contract until the summer of 2026. Walton joined the Blues in August 2021, initially on loan from Brighton, before making the switch permanent in the following January. The 28-year-old played all bar the final few minutes of Town's 2022/23 League One promotion season but after suffering an injury in pre-season featured for only the last couple of minutes of the Championship promotion campaign. He was in goal for the Premier League opener against Liverpool with summer signing Aro Muric injured and also featured in the Carabao Cup tie at AFC Wimbledon. “I’m delighted to have extended my contract with the club,” Walton told the club site. “I’ve loved my time here since signing on loan in 2021 and to have been part of the journey to the Premier League, winning back-to-back promotions with a brilliant group of players, has been really special. “Making my Premier League debut against Liverpool on the opening day of the season was a proud day for me and I am pleased to have committed my future to the club further.” The Wadebridge-born glovesman has made 90 starts and one sub appearance for the Blues.

Photo: Matchday Images



Jugsy added 17:19 - Sep 9

Didn’t see this coming! Amazing depth in our goalkeepers, hope Walton gets the chance he deserves during the season if Muric takes too long to settle. 6

Cakeman added 17:24 - Sep 9

Very good news. Hopefully Christian will get a good run in the team at some point. 3

TedTurnip added 17:29 - Sep 9

Every chance he will be first choice by the winter 1

NabilAbidallah added 17:42 - Sep 9

great news, personally I would start him in the next game 0

