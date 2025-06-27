Besiktas Targeting Cajuste
Friday, 27th Jun 2025 15:07
Turkish side Besiktas are targeting former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste, TWTD understands.
The Swedish international impressed for Town while on loan from Napoli during 2024/25 and the Blues would like him to return, but with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”.
Italian reports have linked Udinese, French sides and Aston Villa, but we understand Besiktas in Turkey are currently very much in the mix to sign the 25-year-old with a move to the Blues looking unlikely at this stage. Other Premier League clubs are also believed to have shown interest.
The Gothenburg-born midfielder isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans and the Serie A champions are happy to let him depart for €10 million (£8.52 million) this summer.
The Besiktas squad is undergoing a major rebuild this summer under head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took charge in January. The Istanbul club finished fourth in the Süper Lig last season, qualifying for the Europa League.
Cajuste, who has another three years on his Napoli contract, made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]