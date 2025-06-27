Besiktas Targeting Cajuste

Friday, 27th Jun 2025 15:07 Turkish side Besiktas are targeting former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste, TWTD understands. The Swedish international impressed for Town while on loan from Napoli during 2024/25 and the Blues would like him to return, but with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”. Italian reports have linked Udinese, French sides and Aston Villa, but we understand Besiktas in Turkey are currently very much in the mix to sign the 25-year-old with a move to the Blues looking unlikely at this stage. Other Premier League clubs are also believed to have shown interest. The Gothenburg-born midfielder isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans and the Serie A champions are happy to let him depart for €10 million (£8.52 million) this summer. The Besiktas squad is undergoing a major rebuild this summer under head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took charge in January. The Istanbul club finished fourth in the Süper Lig last season, qualifying for the Europa League. Cajuste, who has another three years on his Napoli contract, made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.

Photo: Matchday Images



B_Block_Massive added 15:13 - Jun 27

Think we need to realise he aint coming back :( 1

tractorboybig added 15:28 - Jun 27

No way is he coming here

1

runaround added 15:42 - Jun 27

Was decent enough last season but seemed to run out of steam an awful lot in games without ever running the game.

Would probably have more impact at the lower level of championship but I have doubts as to whether we could hang our hats on him for a gruelling 46 game season.

I would happily welcome him if he signs as I would any signings but will not be devastated if he goes elsewhere 1

victorysquad added 15:49 - Jun 27

can we have some good news please 0

