Town Linked With Mexican International Talks

Saturday, 12th Jul 2025 09:57 Town are reported to be in talks to sign Mexican international central midfielder Marcel Ruiz from Deportivo Toluca in his home country, however, we understand the interest goes no further than the player having been watched. The 24-year-old has been with the Mexican side which beat the US 2-1 in the final of the Gold Cup on Monday. According to Super Deportivo, the Blues are in discussions with his club Deportivo Toluca regarding a permanent move. However, we understand the player has been watched and no more with no talks having taken place. The Liga MX champions are reportedly hoping to receive a fee of $10 million (£7.4 million) for the former Queretar and Tijuana man. Since joining his current club in 2022, 5ft 11in tall Ruiz has made 124 appearances, scoring 14 goals and picking up 16 assists. A move for Ruiz, who has been capped 16 times by his country, would be a big departure for the Blues who have rarely strayed into Europe with their transfer dealings in recent years, let alone central America. The Blues are close to confirming their first two outfield signings of the summer, the deals to bring in central defender Cedric Kipré from Reims on loan and midfielder Azor Matusiwa on a permanent basis, understood to be a four-year deal, from Rennes. Kipré was at the club on Thursday to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his switch which had been expected to be confirmed yesterday, while Matusiwa travelled over yesterday. Announcements of both signings are expected before the squad fly out to Austria for their training camp. So far the only incoming business at Portman Road this summer has been the signing of veteran keeper David Button following his release by Reading on a player/coach basis.

Photo: IMAGO/aal.photo via Reuters Connect



WestSussexBlue added 10:01 - Jul 12

This would certainly spice up a quiet summer so far on the incomings front.

Let’s hope if this happens he doesn’t find it to Chilli around January.

2

earlsgreenblue added 10:02 - Jul 12

Ole ole ole 0

bluesissy added 10:05 - Jul 12

Mmmm...now this is interesting 0

billlm added 10:05 - Jul 12

Stuart watson has been asking about and has poured cold water on it 0

CaptainAhab added 10:11 - Jul 12

Wow, fingers crossed this one comes off! 0

darkhorse28 added 10:11 - Jul 12

Love it, sounds creative. A player to intrigue and excite.., great stuff. So much more positive than the EFL only policy.., hope we get it done.



A huge number of positive stories these past few days, since we were put up for sale, Mark doing his best Red Adair.



Feel sorry for him, not his biggest fan at the level above, but he’s very professional at this level and deserves more respect than the Gamechanger fumblings. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 10:11 - Jul 12

Good if it happens,and if true another indication of more adventurous scouting ,bring it on . 1

blues1 added 10:12 - Jul 12

Billlm. Should take anything Stuart Watson says with a pinch of salt. Strange dont you think, that hes said that( according to u), yet this story appeared on the Ipswich star sight before here. Think they may not have run it if theres nothing in it. And its him whos put it on there? 0

dirtydingusmagee added 10:14 - Jul 12

Mexican hat dance if it happens. 0

bobble added 10:27 - Jul 12

Hope it doesnt taco long time to sign him... 0

Matthblue added 10:31 - Jul 12

This came from a sauce at the club. A mole. 0

tractorboybig added 10:33 - Jul 12

Its link us with everyone time 0

itfcskayman added 10:40 - Jul 12

These recent links are certainly what we’ve been craving. Our British recruitment structure just didn’t work in the prem 0

franz_tyson added 10:40 - Jul 12

Mr Ham, I think you'll find Mexico is in North America and not Central America. 0

Bazza8564 added 10:54 - Jul 12

Let's get he others over the line first. Suspect the weekend is all about Ed so Monday or tuesday. CWC will be finished this weekend too. Delap released early in time for CWC, no way that doesnt come without an upside for us........... 0

