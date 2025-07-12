Town Linked With Mexican International Talks
Saturday, 12th Jul 2025 09:57
Town are reported to be in talks to sign Mexican international central midfielder Marcel Ruiz from Deportivo Toluca in his home country, however, we understand the interest goes no further than the player having been watched.
The 24-year-old has been with the Mexican side which beat the US 2-1 in the final of the Gold Cup on Monday.
According to Super Deportivo, the Blues are in discussions with his club Deportivo Toluca regarding a permanent move.
However, we understand the player has been watched and no more with no talks having taken place.
The Liga MX champions are reportedly hoping to receive a fee of $10 million (£7.4 million) for the former Queretar and Tijuana man.
Since joining his current club in 2022, 5ft 11in tall Ruiz has made 124 appearances, scoring 14 goals and picking up 16 assists.
A move for Ruiz, who has been capped 16 times by his country, would be a big departure for the Blues who have rarely strayed into Europe with their transfer dealings in recent years, let alone central America.
The Blues are close to confirming their first two outfield signings of the summer, the deals to bring in central defender Cedric Kipré from Reims on loan and midfielder Azor Matusiwa on a permanent basis, understood to be a four-year deal, from Rennes.
Kipré was at the club on Thursday to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his switch which had been expected to be confirmed yesterday, while Matusiwa travelled over yesterday.
Announcements of both signings are expected before the squad fly out to Austria for their training camp.
So far the only incoming business at Portman Road this summer has been the signing of veteran keeper David Button following his release by Reading on a player/coach basis.
Photo: IMAGO/aal.photo via Reuters Connect
