Town-Norwich Derby Live on ITV

Thursday, 31st Jul 2025 10:15

Town’s East Anglian derby against Norwich City will be shown live on ITV as well as Sky Sports.

As part of a deal between Sky Sports and ITV, the terrestrial broadcaster will be screening 20 matches under the EFL umbrella live this season, 10 Carabao Cup ties and 10 EFL games.

The first six have been announced this morning with the Blues’ derby against the Canaries at Portman Road on Sunday 5th October (KO 12.30pm) among them.









Photo: Matchday Images