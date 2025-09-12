Akpom: Time to Kick On From Now

Friday, 12th Sep 2025 06:00 by Kallum Brisset Town forward Chuba Akpom believes the Blues’ slow start to the season is not a cause for concern ahead of Friday’s match against Sheffield United at Portman Road. Following four league matches and the first international break of the season, Town are still awaiting their first win of the campaign having picked up three draws and a defeat since returning to the second tier last month. Last time out, Jack Clarke’s penalty in the 16th minute of stoppage time salvaged a 2-2 draw with Derby County, despite the Blues having led in the first half. Summer signing Akpom understands the concern over the Town’s patchy form, but insists the recent two-week break has allowed manager Kieran McKenna important time to help get his ideas across to some of the new arrivals. “It’s normal for people to start panicking, but it’s early days,” he said. “There’s lots of new players, not just from this season but from last season, and everyone just needs a bit of time to gel. “We can see in training during the international break, we’ve really hammered down on the patterns of play, how we want to defend and attack, and I feel like it’s definitely helped the team already. Bit by bit, slowly but surely, we’ll get there. “We definitely needed that international break. The things we’ve learned that the gaffer has instilled into us, the way that he wants to play, the way that he wants to use all the new players. It’s time to kick on from now.” Akpom was one of 11 new signings during a summer that saw more change at Portman Road than many would have expected or wished for. Despite the permanent exit of Sam Morsy and loan departure of Conor Chaplin, the Ajax loanee insists the core spirit remains and that now is the time for the players to showcase their talent.

He said: “There’s a few boys, the senior boys especially that are seen as more of the leaders. They’re still keeping everything intact. “Obviously we’ve lost Chappers who was a big part of the changing room, but you’ve got Wes [Burns], Clarkey [Harry Clarke], Greavesy [Jacob Greaves], there’s still some players that have been here for a while. “It’s a new time, it’s a time for new players to step up like me, like Jens [Cajuste] and Azor [Matusiwa]. It’s time for us to step up and help the team gel as fast as possible because there’s no time to waste. “There’s no time for it now. We just need to adapt as soon as possible because we’ve played a few games. From now there’s no excuses. We want to produce, we want to win games and show everyone what we can do. “I’m one of those leaders that’s not a vocal person that’s going to be screaming and shouting, but when it’s needed for something to be said, I’ll speak. “Most importantly, you want to lead on the pitch by pressing, winning headers, doing everything and taking responsibility on the pitch, that’s how you lead. I’m hoping to definitely do that.” Asked to compare the Town squad to that of his former side Middlesbrough, he added: “I’d say this squad on paper is definitely better, but it’s more about gelling. “You look at teams like PSG when they had Messi and Neymar, they didn’t win the Champions League. It’s all about the team gelling and everybody sacrificing themselves for the team. If we have that on top of the talent, 100 per cent we should do good.” Sheffield United visit Suffolk on Friday off the back of five straight defeats in all competitions since under-fire boss Rubén Sellés took charge over the summer. The Blades find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and are the only side in the division yet to earn their first point of the campaign. Akpom said: “It’s a massive game and I think we’ve had a difficult start, haven’t we? We’ve played Birmingham who were top and we’ve played a few good teams. “We had a meeting today and we were just saying that every team that plays against us has something to prove. You look at the Derby game and the way that they played against us, we’re going to get a lot of that this season. “It’s just about adapting and understanding that no game is going to be easy. Although on paper we’ve got amazing players and an amazing manager, you need more than that. You need hard work, teamwork, togetherness to survive in the Championship. “Any team that’s playing Ipswich right now has got something to prove. It’s definitely going to be a difficult game.” During his time at Middlesbrough, Akpom won the Championship Golden Boot having scored 28 league goals which earned him the move to Ajax the following summer. Of those strikes, three came in the two matches Boro played against the Blades. “No pressure,” he joked. “It’s always a tough game playing against Sheffield United. You know what to expect, they have some good players technically and physically, a very good team so it will be a good test.” Akpom has featured twice off the bench for Town so far this season in the defeat to Preston North End and draw against the Rams. Having outlined the disruption his pre-season at Ajax was, the 29-year-old believes he is feeling sharp enough to make his first start for the Blues this weekend. “You know how football gets, there was a lot of politics and stuff,” he said. “I was part of the bomb squad, they say. There were seven or eight of us that were just pushed to the side and basically made to train by ourselves. “That doesn’t really help, especially when I was coming here because it takes a while to get match fit. I remember my first session here, everyone’s flying and had pre-season games. “The international break has helped me a lot, I’ve used that time to push myself, get fit and I feel much better than before. Day by day, week by week, I’m going to get fitter and stronger. “If the gaffer thinks I’m ready to start then I’m 100 per cent ready as well. Whichever way I’m to be used, I’m ready.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments