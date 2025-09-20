Town Unchanged at Blackburn
Saturday, 20th Sep 2025 13:59
Town have named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
The only switch of personnel in the 20-man squad is Ashley Young, who missed last week’s 5-0 hammering of Sheffield United with a muscle strain, replacing Ben Johnson on the bench.
As against the Blades, Alex Palmer is in goal behind a back four of Darnell Furlong, skipper Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves and Leif Davis.
Azor Matusiwa and Jens Cajuste are the midfield pairing behind Kasey McAteer, Chuba Akpom and hat-trick hero Jaden Philogene. Former Rovers loanee George Hirst starts as the number nine.
Sammie Szmodics, who joined the Blues after an impressive two years at Ewood Park, and another one-time Blackburn loanee, Christian Walton, are among the Town subs.
For the Lancastrians, looking to avoid four successive home defeats for the first time since 1986, Australian international right-back Lewis Miller comes in for Hayden Carter, who has picked up a knock. Defender Sean McLoughlin is back on the bench following a suspension for a red card against Norwich.
Blackburn: Toth, Alebiosu, Miller, Wharton, Ribeiro, Tavares, Tronstad, Hedges, Cantwell (c), Morishita, Ohashi. Subs: Pears, Pickering, Gardner-Hickman, Kargbo, Gueye, Gudjohnsen, De Neve, McLoughlin, Montgomery.
Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, McAteer, Akpom, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Kipre, Young, Taylor, Nunez, Szmodics, Walle Egeli, J Clarke, Azon. Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
