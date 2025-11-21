U21s Win at Leicester

Friday, 21st Nov 2025 21:00

Town’s U21s beat Leicester City 2-0 at their Seagrave Training Ground this evening to claim their first Premier League Cup victory of the season.

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side went in front in the 15th minute when Corbin Mthunzi played a ball over the top for August signing Luca Fletcher, who found the net.

Town doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Jamie Mauge, on as a sub for Tudor Mendel, who had picked up a knock, crossed from the right and Nelson Eze shot home.

With seven minutes remaining, the Blues were reduced to 10 men when Leon Elliott was shown a straight red card for inadvertently catching a Leicester player with his foot.

Town were able to hold onto their lead despite the numerical disadvantage to claim their first three points in the competition and move to second in the group, albeit level on points, goal difference and goals scored with Preston.

U21s: Williamson, Elliott, Boniface, Mthunzi (Shabazz-Walker 46), Onuchukwu, Barbrook, Mendel (Mauge 55), Carr (c), L Fletcher, Eze (Wood 84), Pitts (Lewis 76). Unused: Barrett.





Photo: Matchday Images