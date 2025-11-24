Adobe Women’s FA Cup Third Round Draw This Evening
Monday, 24th Nov 2025 13:20
Ipswich Town Women are ball number four in the southern section in the draw for the third round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, which takes place this evening.
WSL2 sides join the competition at this stage with the draw live on the Adobe Women's FA Cup YouTube channel as well as TNT and Channel 4 Sport’s Youtube channel at 7pm.
The draw will select 20 ties which will be played on Sunday 14th December.
Adobe Women’s FA Cup Third Round
Northern Section
Southern Section
