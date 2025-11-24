Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Adobe Women’s FA Cup Third Round Draw This Evening
Monday, 24th Nov 2025 13:20

Ipswich Town Women are ball number four in the southern section in the draw for the third round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, which takes place this evening.

WSL2 sides join the competition at this stage with the draw live on the Adobe Women's FA Cup YouTube channel as well as TNT and Channel 4 Sport’s Youtube channel at 7pm.

The draw will select 20 ties which will be played on Sunday 14th December.

Adobe Women’s FA Cup Third Round

Northern Section 
1 Birmingham City 
2 Durham
 3 Newcastle United 
4 Nottingham Forest 
5 Sheffield United
 6 Sunderland
 7 Burnley
8 Middlesbrough
 9 Liverpool Feds
10 Derby County
11 York City
 12 West Bromwich Albion
13 Sporting Khalsa
14 Mancunian Unity
15 Altrincham 
16 Peterborough United or Wallsend BC 
17 AFC Fylde
18 Hull City
 19 Leeds United 
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southern Section
1 Bristol City
2 Charlton Athletic
3 Crystal Palace
4 Ipswich Town
5 Portsmouth
6 Southampton
 7 Leafield Athletic 
8 Royston Town
9 AFC Portchester or Worthing
10 Lewes
 11 AFC Bournemouth  
12 London Bees
13 Sutton United
14 Dartford
15 Chatham Town
16 Oxford United
17 Fulham
 18 Swindon Town 
19 Watford or Saltdean United 
20 Plymouth Argyle


Photo: Action Images



