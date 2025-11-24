Adobe Women’s FA Cup Third Round Draw This Evening

Monday, 24th Nov 2025 13:20

Ipswich Town Women are ball number four in the southern section in the draw for the third round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, which takes place this evening.

WSL2 sides join the competition at this stage with the draw live on the Adobe Women's FA Cup YouTube channel as well as TNT and Channel 4 Sport’s Youtube channel at 7pm.

The draw will select 20 ties which will be played on Sunday 14th December.

Adobe Women’s FA Cup Third Round

Northern Section

1 Birmingham City

2 Durham

3 Newcastle United

4 Nottingham Forest

5 Sheffield United

6 Sunderland

7 Burnley

8 Middlesbrough

9 Liverpool Feds

10 Derby County

11 York City

12 West Bromwich Albion

13 Sporting Khalsa

14 Mancunian Unity

15 Altrincham

16 Peterborough United or Wallsend BC

17 AFC Fylde

18 Hull City

19 Leeds United

20 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southern Section

1 Bristol City

2 Charlton Athletic

3 Crystal Palace

4 Ipswich Town

5 Portsmouth

6 Southampton

7 Leafield Athletic

8 Royston Town

9 AFC Portchester or Worthing

10 Lewes

11 AFC Bournemouth

12 London Bees

13 Sutton United

14 Dartford

15 Chatham Town

16 Oxford United

17 Fulham

18 Swindon Town

19 Watford or Saltdean United

20 Plymouth Argyle





Photo: Action Images