Walton: Big Saves Are What I Judge Myself On

Saturday, 6th Dec 2025 19:14 by Kallum Brisset

Town goalkeeper Christian Walton was delighted to make two crucial saves during the Blues’ 3-0 victory over Championship leaders Coventry City at Portman Road.

Having claimed just one point from their previous two matches, Town condemned Coventry to just their second league defeat of the season and ended their run of five successive victories.

Sindre Walle Egeli, George Hirst and Iván Azón all got on the scoresheet, with the Blues getting back to their best attacking display following recent squandered chances on home soil.

But it was a pair of stops from Walton in either half that proved decisive, tipping Josh Eccles’ shot onto the post while the score was level and denying Jack Rudoni at 2-0 as the Sky Blues’ sought a route back into the contest.

“It’s always nice to keep a clean sheet at home,” Walton said. “We’ve been disappointed with the last two performances and not being able to keep clean sheets so it was nice to do that today against a top team.

“I think the first one [stood out]. I was actually out of position because he tries to play the reverse pass, so I’ve gone for that and then got back in. He’s hit it early and I’ve got my hand to it, I’m really pleased with that.

“That’s what I judge myself on, am I making enough big saves at big moments and finding a way to make them is important.

“Especially when you’re in a team that wants to be dominant in the league because you probably won’t have that many opportunities to make big saves, but when they are coming your way you need to be ready. It’s nice to make two big saves today and I really enjoyed it.”

It was a complete defensive performance from Town, who confidently shut out the division’s most potent attack thanks to a quartet of key performers across the backline.

Walton said: “They’ve been outstanding. Not just in this game, we’ve kept more clean sheets now which has been a big thing for us as a unit.

“Making them really work hard for goals is important, it’s great to do it against a team that has scored a lot.

“They’ve scored 50 goals so it’s some going. A lot of those from set plays so we knew that was going to be a big challenge today. We stood up to everything really well, I thought.”

The Blues had perhaps been second best during the first half before Walle Egeli broke the deadlock shortly before half-time, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden squandering a header in one of Coventry’s best opportunities to take the lead.

Walton agreed that Town were far from convincing during that period, but was pleased with the response in the second half when they largely dictated proceedings while holding onto their lead.

Reflecting on the overall game, he said: “I think they changed their way a little bit for us and we saw that in the first half. They’re a great team and they’ve scored 50 goals.

“The first half probably wasn’t at the level we needed it to be, but sometimes in the Championship that’s how games go. You have to fight and work harder than the opposition to try and nick something when the flow of the game’s not going your way.

“I thought we did that and we stuck in there and showed good resilience, it’s a great finish just before half-time and it sets us up well for the second half.

"We knew the second half was going to be difficult, they’re a top team and are doing well in the league. We need to keep that now and take that into the coming games.

“We know it’s just one game out of 46. Off the back of the other night, it was important that we showed a lot of fight and resilience today.

“We need to take that into the coming games because the Christmas period is busy. The confidence will do us the world of good.”

Walle Egeli netted his second goal for the club just five days on from his first at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, when he struck a stoppage-time equaliser off the bench.

The Norwegian was on hand to calmly fire into the bottom corner for his first on home soil, which set the Blues up for bagging two more after the break.

“Two goals on the back of nothing,” Walton said of the teenager. “He’s going to be full of confidence and it’s great for the young lad and it’s good that he can get lots of goals and be an important part of our team.

“Goals can help everyone. He’s a young lad learning his way in the Championship and it’s difficult. It’s a really tough division so it’s great for him and he’s worked hard for it.

“I’m buzzing for the lads that scored today, a nice confidence booster for them. A good three goals and great for the fans.”

While he did not feature for the Sky Blues, a clash against Coventry marked the return to Portman Road for former defender and double-promotion winner Luke Woolfenden.

On his former teammate, Walton said: “I just spoke to him in there. He’s a great lad, obviously had a load of memories with him. He’s been a great player for the club so it was good to see him.”

Blues manager Kieran McKenna mentioned on Tuesday that he was not impressed by his players’ reaction in training after last Friday’s defeat at Oxford United.

With that in mind and the quick turnaround, Walton admitted the levels at Playford Road had increased in the aftermath and played a significant role in getting three points.

The 30-year-old said: “Going there on a Tuesday night is always difficult. There’s not much of a support for them and the ground is quite flat.

“It was a tough evening but we have to take full responsibility, which we did after the game. We’ve reflected, came back in on Thursday with a lot of fight, showed a lot of hard work in training and showed that today.”

Photo: TWTD