FA Cup Third Round Draw This Evening

Monday, 8th Dec 2025 09:56

Town will be ball number 18 in this evening’s draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The draw takes place live on TNT Sports ahead of the second-round tie between Brackley Town and Burton Albion at around 6.40pm and is also being streamed live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will present the coverage, and the draw will be made by Joe Cole and Peter Crouch.

Third-round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10th January 2026.

Last season, the Blues reached the fifth round - having beaten Bristol Rovers 3-0 at Portman Road in the third, then Coventry 4-1 away in the fourth - before losing 5-4 on penalties at Nottingham Forest following a 1-1 draw.

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Brentford

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Bristol City

9. Burnley

10. Charlton Athletic

11. Chelsea

12. Coventry City

13. Crystal Palace

14. Derby County

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Hull City

18. Ipswich Town

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Portsmouth

31. Preston North End

32. Queens Park Rangers

33. Sheffield United

34. Sheffield Wednesday

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wolverhampton Wanderers

44. Wrexham

45. Macclesfield

46. Grimsby Town

47. Shrewsbury Town

48. Swindon Town

49. Weston Super Mare

50. Barnsley

51. Boreham Wood

52. Milton Keynes Dons

53. Wigan Athletic

54. Fleetwood Town

55. Salford City

56. Mansfield Town

57. Cambridge United

58. Brackley Town or Burton Albion

59. Blackpool

60. Walsall

61. Exeter City

62. Cheltenham Town

63. Doncaster Rovers

64. Port Vale

Photo: Action Images