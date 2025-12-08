FA Cup Third Round Draw This Evening
Monday, 8th Dec 2025 09:56
Town will be ball number 18 in this evening’s draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.
The draw takes place live on TNT Sports ahead of the second-round tie between Brackley Town and Burton Albion at around 6.40pm and is also being streamed live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will present the coverage, and the draw will be made by Joe Cole and Peter Crouch.
Third-round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10th January 2026.
Last season, the Blues reached the fifth round - having beaten Bristol Rovers 3-0 at Portman Road in the third, then Coventry 4-1 away in the fourth - before losing 5-4 on penalties at Nottingham Forest following a 1-1 draw.
1. AFC Bournemouth
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.20 - The C Word by The_Flashing_Smile
Well what a difference a few days makes. From possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna to probably the best this season. That elusive mistress ‘Confidence’ seemed to be the key here.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Coventry are this season’s form side and currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table. Frank Lampard has benefited from time and consistency having inherited the strong base of a side with some of the division’s standout players.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.19 - A Fecal Matter by The_Flashing_Smile
The rearranged washout turned out to be even more of a damp squib than the literal one of two and a half months ago. Worryingly, possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.18 - Some Words by The_Flashing_Smile
Football can be a frustrating game. And this one was so typical of Ipswich. Nearly 80% possession in the first half. By the end, 17 shots, seven on target, two one-on-ones, one rattled post. And yet we come away with nothing but Leif’s lovely whack. So here’s some words to sum it up.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.17 - Patience For The Patients by The_Flashing_Smile
Another six changes, more lack of cohesion, and the less said about the first half the better. But we upped the tempo, brought on the subs, and it was comfortable in the end. Good for Akpom to get off the mark, even if it was a very-close-to-offside tap-in my mum could’ve got. McKenna, like a skilled surgeon, knows what he’s doing. Pass the scalpel, let's dissect this one.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]