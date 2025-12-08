Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
FA Cup Third Round Draw This Evening
Monday, 8th Dec 2025 09:56

Town will be ball number 18 in this evening’s draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The draw takes place live on TNT Sports ahead of the second-round tie between Brackley Town and Burton Albion at around 6.40pm and is also being streamed live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will present the coverage, and the draw will be made by Joe Cole and Peter Crouch.

Third-round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10th January 2026.

Last season, the Blues reached the fifth round - having beaten Bristol Rovers 3-0 at Portman Road in the third, then Coventry 4-1 away in the fourth - before losing 5-4 on penalties at Nottingham Forest following a 1-1 draw.

1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Brentford
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 
8. Bristol City 
9. Burnley 
10. Charlton Athletic
11. Chelsea 
12. Coventry City 
13. Crystal Palace
14. Derby County 
15. Everton 
16. Fulham 
17. Hull City
18. Ipswich Town 
19. Leeds United 
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool 
22. Manchester City 
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough 
25. Millwall 
26. Newcastle United 
27. Norwich City 
28. Nottingham Forest 
29. Oxford United 
30. Portsmouth 
31. Preston North End 
32. Queens Park Rangers 
33. Sheffield United 
34. Sheffield Wednesday 
35. Southampton 
36. Stoke City 
37. Sunderland 
38. Swansea City 
39. Tottenham Hotspur 
40. Watford 
41. West Bromwich Albion 
42. West Ham United 
43. Wolverhampton Wanderers 
44. Wrexham 
45. Macclesfield 
46. Grimsby Town 
47. Shrewsbury Town 
48. Swindon Town 
49. Weston Super Mare 
50. Barnsley 
51. Boreham Wood 
52. Milton Keynes Dons
53. Wigan Athletic 
54. Fleetwood Town 
55. Salford City
56. Mansfield Town
57. Cambridge United 
58. Brackley Town or Burton Albion 
59. Blackpool
60. Walsall
61. Exeter City
62. Cheltenham Town 
63. Doncaster Rovers
64. Port Vale

Paulc added 10:01 - Dec 8
Anyone fancy Blackurn away?
0

MickMillsTash added 10:01 - Dec 8
Salford Away please- Can they use the same hot balls method that gave the hosts such easy groups in the World Cup draw ?
0


