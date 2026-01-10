Charlton Targeting Clarke
Saturday, 10th Jan 2026 20:02
TWTD understands Charlton Athletic are the club in discussions to sign Blues right-back Harry Clarke on loan.
Speaking at his press conference this evening, manager Kieran McKenna revealed Clarke is speaking to a side about joining them on loan for the rest of the campaign.
“There’s a chance, we’ll see how it goes over the weekend, but he’s in talks with a club at the moment,” McKenna said.
“So there’s a chance that he might go on loan for the second half of the season.”
We understand that Charlton are that club with a number of other Championship sides also having shown interest.
Sheffield United, where Clarke spent the second half of last season on loan, were keen on a return, however, the Blades have moved on having added Wolves right-back Ki-Jana Hoever on loan yesterday.
Clarke, 24, hasn’t featured for the Blues this season having suffered a knee injury in pre-season which kept him out of action until September.
Since then, the one-time Arsenal academy player has featured three times for the U21s but hasn’t made a senior squad.
Photo: Matchday Images
