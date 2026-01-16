U18s Away to Everton in Youth Cup

Friday, 16th Jan 2026 22:33

Town’s U18s will travel to face Everton in round five of the FA Youth Cup, the Toffees having beaten West Ham United on penalties in their fourth round tie at Goodison Park this evening.

Following a 2-2 draw, the Merseysiders won the shootout 3-0 to set up the tie with the Blues. Fifth round ties must be played before Saturday 21st February.

Town, who won the trophy in 1973, 1975 and 2005, beat Bromley 2-1 in their fourth round tie at Hayes Lane last night, having also been drawn away at Sheffield United in round three when they beat the Blades 3-1.

FA Youth Cup Fifth Round

1 Chelsea v Manchester City or Arsenal

2 Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers or Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion

3 Stevenage v Newcastle United or Crystal Palace

4 Oxford United or Colchester United v Manchester United or Derby County

5 Norwich City or Burnley v Charlton Athletic

6 Leeds United or Swansea City v Coventry City or Blackburn Rovers

7 Fleetwood Town or Aston Villa v Southend United or Wrexham

8 Everton or West Ham United v Ipswich Town

Photo: Action Images via Reuters