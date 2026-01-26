O’Shea: I Feel Like the Group Is in a Great Place

Monday, 26th Jan 2026 09:56 by Kallum Brisset

Town captain Dara O’Shea believes the Blues are still in a good place despite Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

Having found some momentum with five straight wins in all competitions, the weekend’s disappointment at Bramall Lane brought an end to Town’s perfect start to 2026 and leaves them five points adrift of second-placed Middlesbrough in the hunt for automatic promotion.

The Blues do still hold a game in hand and have been the form side in the division in recent months, particularly defensively where Kieran McKenna’s side have kept four clean sheets in their last six league matches since Christmas.

A large part of that success has been down to Cédric Kipré’s continued run in the side at the heart of the defence, the Reims loanee having started each of the last 12 Championship games alongside the ever-present O’Shea.

“I’ve known Ceddy a long time,” the Town skipper said of the Ivorian international, who he also played alongside at West Brom. “He’s a really good guy and I get along great with him off the pitch and on the pitch as well.

“Our qualities suit each other well, he’s very laid back but you see on the pitch he’s an absolute animal and an absolute monster. The whole back unit, I don’t necessarily think me and Cédric, there’s been a collective with the goalkeepers that have been in and the full-backs as well.

“It takes a lot for us to be moving in a good way, you see our habits day-to-day and when it comes to games I think we’re in a really good place. I’m just enjoying playing football, that’s the main thing.

“The start of the season was difficult, the whole team were trying to find their feet and there was lots of disruption in whatever way. I’m enjoying my football a lot, obviously I love it here and I think it’s a great club. I’m enjoying playing and finding our groove.

“Last season in the Premier League was the total opposite to what we’re experiencing now. I just think it maybe took us the start of the season to adapt to that, change the mindset and understand that we are the team that everyone wants to beat.

“It’s going to be hard and we’re going to have a lot of the ball at times. Sometimes that’s not the easiest thing having a lot of the ball, teams just sit in and make it difficult. I’m enjoying football a lot at the moment, I just want to keep going.

“I feel like the group is in a great place, I want to add more to that myself and try and get more out of the boys as well.”

At the other end of the pitch, Town’s forward line has been bolstered with Friday’s addition of Anis Mehmeti from Bristol City, the first signing of the January transfer window.

Mehmeti had barely met his teammates before making the journey to Sheffield on Saturday, where he came on as a 71st-minute substitute for his Blues debut.

On his arrival, O’Shea said: “A really good player. Very exciting when we all heard he was coming in because he’s one of the best players in the league. Technically with the ball at his feet, he’s amazing.

“You saw a lot of glimpses getting on the ball and trying to bring us forward. Off the ball as well, his work rate is top and something that is going to align with the group.

“We’re a hard-working group, we pride ourselves on that so him coming into the group can add to that a bit more and push us on again.”

Town have been perhaps blessed over the last month to have a run of successive matches at home, with Portman Road proving to be very profitable in terms of league points since the turn of the year.

On the flip side, the Blues will follow this weekend’s home match against Preston North End with five straight matches on the road, including two long trips to Wrexham and the rearranged Championship fixture at Portsmouth.

Ahead of that run, O’Shea has called upon his players to meet the pressures head-on that come with being one of the sides expected to be competing towards the upper reaches of the table.

“It’s a very busy period coming up with a lot of away games and we’ve got to get ourselves ready for that and get our heads around that,” the Irishman said. “A great game for us to bounce back with at home, hopefully we can get three more points on the board.

“The away games are always going to be harder. We love playing at Portman Road, it’s a great feeling having our fans there.

“It’s easy for teams to come and play against us in a way because they’re not really expected to maybe get a result. For us, that’s the pressure we’ve got to take on.

“At the start of the season, as a group we recognised that, and we’ve got to use that to our advantage and take the confidence from that. Teams are coming and trying to disrupt us so they’re going to make it difficult, it’s not going to be easy, and it’s going to be unpredictable at times.

“You watch games throughout the week of the team you’re going to play against, and come the weekend, they’re playing in a totally different way because they’re playing against Ipswich. That’s the nature of the league, we’ve got to find a way.

“We’ve got enough good players to do that, we’ve got enough good coaches and management to do that as well. I feel like we’re in a good place.”

Photo: Matchday Images