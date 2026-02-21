Wrexham 2-2 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 21st Feb 2026 16:02 Anis Mehmeti and Ivan Azon twice equalised for Town as the Blues and Wrexham went in level at 2-2 at half-time at the Recreation Ground. Town boss Kieran McKenna returned to the team which won 2-1 at Derby County in the Championship a fortnight ago with Wes Burns back in the XI following his groin injury. The Blues, who made 10 changes for last week’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat to the Red Dragons, brought back Christian Walton in goal behind a defence of Darnell Furlong, skipper Dara O’Shea, Cedric Kipre and Leif Davis, making his 150th start for Town. In midfield, Azor Matusiwa was joined by Jack Taylor with Burns wide on the right of the three ahead of them, Mehmeti the number 10 and Jack Clarke on the left. Azon was the number nine. Marcelino Nunez was on the bench having been out for a month due to an ankle injury with Ben Johnson dropping out of the 20-man squad. Wrexham made two changes from their 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Tuesday with ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore and Josh Windass coming into the team for Sam Smith and the Red Dragons’ other former Town attacker, Nathan Broadhead, who are among the subs. Seven of the starters also began the FA Cup tie against the Blues eight days ago. The home side went ahead in the sixth minute via the first real chance of the game. Windass beat Taylor in the air and flicked into the path of Moore, who brought it on into the area and, with the Town players standing off him covering a cross, hit a powerful shot from an angle just inside the post into the roof of the net to send the home fans wild. The Blues looked to hit back in the 11th minute, Clarke feeding Burns out on the right of the box and the Wales international clipping over a cross which Azon nodded down into the ground to Arthur Okonkwo in the Wrexham goal. Town’s revival was stopped in its tracks after Ben Sheaf required treatment, then Furlong was inadvertently caught in the head by Moore after the play had stopped for an offside. Sheaf was unable to continue and was replaced by George Dobson. Once the game got back up and running, the Blues levelled in the 20th minute. Taylor made a strong run into the left of the area and cut across a low ball, which Okonkwo could only palm out to the edge of his six-yard area. Callum Doyle slid it away from Azon, but only to Mehmeti, who slammed his first goal for the club into the roof of the net. On 26, Max Cleworth was shown the game’s first yellow card for bringing down Clarke as the Town top scorer looked to get on a ball won by Azon in the air. The resultant free-kick led to a corner which was cleared to Taylor just outside the area but the Irish international’s shot was too high. Doyle joined fellow central defender Cleworth in the book for pulling back Mehmeti as Town counter-attacked. Wrexham were seeing most of the ball but with Town looking a threat on the break and on 38 the home side restored their lead. A Moore cross was blocked by O’Shea, Walton saved well from Thomason but the ball ran back to Moore, who was able to cross to Windass, whose header Davis tried to stop on the line but could only divert in off the post. As Wrexham celebrated, Davis was booked by referee Leigh Doughty for handball, much to the left-back’s annoyance. On 41, Kipre talked himself into the referee’s book for his complaints having been adjudged to have fouled More on halfway. Wrexham came close to a third goal a minute later when George Thomason’s low cross from the left was inch-perfect for Moore, but Walton did very well to block. From the resultant corner, Doyle rose highest at the far post but his header slipped off his head and wide. A third Wrexham goal was looking more likely than a Town leveller, but in the third minute of five added on, the Blues netted their second. Matusiwa played a ball into Taylor’s feet 20 yards out, the former Peterborough man turning the ball into the path of Azon with the home defence all over the place and the Spaniard confidently slipped his third goal of the season - and first as a starter - into the net. Furlong was booked for a foul on Oliver Rathbone before referee Doughty ended the half with the Blues having twice got themselves back into the game but otherwise having shown little while giving away two poor goals with Wrexham having settled into the wet conditions the better. But despite an under-par half, Town have got themselves into a decent position at half-time. Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle, Kabore, Sheaf (Dobson 17), Rathbone, Thomason, Windass, O’Brien, Moore. Subs: Ward, Scarr, Vyner, Longman, Broadhead, Keillor-Dunn, Cadamarteri, Smith. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Burns. Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Neil, Cajuste, Nunez, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Leigh Doughty (Blackpool). Photo: Matchday Images



Stato added 16:06 - Feb 21

Yet another truly dreadful performance from Oshea with both goals on him. Most on here won't have a word said against him as he is McKennas pet but the fact is he is having a stinker of a season and has cost us a lot of points with his unforced errors. He can't cope with Moore and gets knocked over way too easy most games and can't pass to save his life. He has zero leadership skills and McKenna will play him in every remaining minute of the season 1

jas0999 added 16:08 - Feb 21

Not a very good performance at all. Especially defensively … but credit for staying in there and equalising twice. However a draw wouldn’t be good enough. So over to Km to deliver the much needed three points. 4

TimmyH added 16:08 - Feb 21

We've done well to score 2 goals that half, really haven't done enough going forward although the 2nd goal was excellently executed. 3

blueboy1981 added 16:10 - Feb 21

Oh for a Keiffer Moore up front - and we could have kept him !! 5

tomisamos11 added 16:11 - Feb 21

Total nonsense, Stato. Look at our defensive record. He's not had a great game but stinker of a season is incredibly harsh. 1

johnwarksshorts added 16:19 - Feb 21

2 3!! Kipre...we shd play him up front 1

blueboy1981 added 16:35 - Feb 21

3-3 - here we go again ITFC Benevolent Society.

Nowhere near precise enough in passing or keeping possession in key areas.

So many basics obviously missing.

What the hell are they coached in training ?? - if anything ! 3

GoingUp added 16:42 - Feb 21

We'd better pray Boro don't score,no chance Hirst will 0

TimmyH added 16:51 - Feb 21

Wow! shocking conceding 5, the defence has played particularly bad but we've deserved nothing from this...once again away form has been p-poor. 1

Northstandveteran added 16:52 - Feb 21

Certainly not defending blueboy 0

Stato added 16:58 - Feb 21

Our £200m squad has conceded 5 goals to mid table Wrexham. OShea has been passing to the opposition all season. I know many of you can't see it but that doesn't stop it from being true. I've called it out multiple times and today has just been the worst example. 3

Broadbent23 added 17:05 - Feb 21

KMc overall got his tactics wrong and some players out of form. The Racecourse appears to be a ground of high scores. Unfortunately we have fallen under the Hollywood dream. 0

DannyITFC added 17:07 - Feb 21

Best squad in the league, ripped apart by has beens lol and KM the highest paid manager outside the prem delivers that shower of crap? Sorry but I’ve been saying this for a one time now he has to go……how we are 4th just shows how dreadful the standard is this season. That’s autos now gone, what’s in line for the rest of the season? Well not to fall outside the top 6 is the only thing left to scrap for but we won’t win the playoffs, Wrexham will beat us the too…. they have much more fight than us. The defence was embarrassing, KMs tactics shocking again. Hopefully the owners pull the plug soon and get a manager in that has fight, plan B, plays players in their right positions and stops alternating multiple players every game! KM won’t be here next season after we fail to either A) get into the playoffs B) get beat in the semi-finals if the playoffs. I’m not remotely interested in turning up to anymore games but tbh it’s just a constant disappointment. There needs to be chance and quickly but with KM in charge it won’t happen. 0

Elizabeth added 17:09 - Feb 21

We are unable to play against teams with the physicality of Wrexham .. also no belief when we go behind, unlike the side we had two years ago ..

Other results were going for us , but unable to capitalise on it .. sadly midfield and defence were shaky today , forwards feeding on scraps !

Hopefully Tuesday will be a different story .. 0

