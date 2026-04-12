Town Linked With Renewed Rushworth Interest

Sunday, 12th Apr 2026 11:40

Town are being linked with renewed interest in keeper Carl Rushworth, who has spent this season on loan with Championship leaders Coventry from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues were keen on the 24-year-old in the summer of 2024 ahead of their Premier League campaign but ultimately Town recruited Aro Muric from Burnley and Rushworth joined Hull City on loan for the campaign.

Now, according to journalist Alan Nixon, the Blues are eyeing the Halifax-born glovesman again ahead of this summer regardless of whether they return to the top flight on either a permanent or loan basis.

Coventry, barring a miracle destined for promotion as champions, are unsurprisingly also keen, Rushworth having been one of their standout performers this season, keeping 16 clean sheets in 42 matches.

Prior to his stint with Hull, where he made only three appearances, Rushworth had spent a season on loan at Swansea City and the previous campaign at Lincoln City, having had earlier spells with Worthing and Walsall, having been with Huddersfield and Halifax as a schoolboy before joining Brighton.

Photo: Matchday Images