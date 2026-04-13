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On-Loan Youngster Nets First Senior Goals
Monday, 13th Apr 2026 14:09

On-loan Town youngster Roman Burton-Yurevich netted his first two senior goals to see Woodbridge Town to a 3-2 home victory over Lakenheath in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday.

The 16-year-old first-year scholar, who signed for the Blues from Maldon & Tiptree as an U15, joining the Woodpeckers on loan last month, opened the scoring on 23, then made it 3-1 six minutes after half-time before being subbed on 69.

Chelmsford-born Burton-Yurevich spent time with Tottenham as a schoolboy.

Elsewhere, on-loan Blues frontman Ali Al-Hamadi was an unused sub as Luton Town beat Stockport County 3-1 to win the Vertu Trophy at Wembley yesterday.

Photo: TWTD



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