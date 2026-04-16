Adebayo Nets in Extra-Time to Win Cup For Loan Side

Thursday, 16th Apr 2026 14:20

U21s forward Afi Adebayo came off the bench to net an injury time winner for loan side Wingate & Finchley as they beat Ramsgate 1-0 at Aveley’s Parkside in the Velocity Cup final.

Adebayo, a regular for the Town U21s prior to his move, was introduced in the 75th minute and lashed what proved to be the decisive goal into the roof of the net in the 110th minute to claim the trophy for the Isthmian League Premier Division side.

The 18-year-old, a former Republic of Ireland U16 international who joined Town as an U14, moved to the North London club on loan just over a month ago having signed his first pro deal with the Blues last summer.

Ramsgate were managed by former Town forward Lee Martin, who was sacked this morning following a run of six defeats in seven including last night’s final.

Photo: Matchday Images