Ipswich Town 2-2 Middlesbrough - Match Report

Sunday, 19th Apr 2026 14:09 Jack Clarke’s 87th minute penalty rescued a point for the Blues as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Portman Road by Middlesbrough. The visitors went ahead against the run of play through David Strelec on 25, Kasey McAteer levelled for Town five minutes later, but Tommy Conway restored the Teessiders’ lead on 64 as they had the better of the second half, before Clarke netted from the spot following Adilson Malanda’s needless foul on George Hirst. Town made four changes from the team which lost 2-0 at Portsmouth on Tuesday with Leif Davis returning at left-back after missing out in midweek after his partner gave birth to their first child. Jack Taylor was back in midfield, Jaden Philogene wide on the left and Ivan Azon as the number nine. Cedric Kipre, Clarke, Dan Neil and Hirst dropped to the bench. Middlesbrough were again without key midfielder and summer Town target Hayden Hackney but forward Morgan Whittaker was back on the bench and Matt Targett was fit enough to start and former Blues loanee Jeremy Sarmiento OK to be among the subs, the pair having been subbed in their 1-0 defeat to Pompey last weekend. Boro made two changes with Alex Gilbert and Luke Ayling coming into the team for Riley McGree, who dropped out of the squad, and Sarmiento. Ex-Blues central defender George Edmundson was also on the bench. Town created the game’s first chance in the sixth minute having seen all the ball in the opening phase. McAteer won the ball on the right, then eventually received it back and crossed low, Azon flicking just wide at the near post with his heel. On 11, a long ball down the middle by Christian Walton led to a mix-up between Boro keeper Sol Brynn and Malanda on the edge of the area but Davis was unable to get onto it. The Blues continued to dominate and pass the ball around with confidence with the Teessiders sloppy and losing possession in their own half regularly. On 17 Taylor scuffed wide from distance. A minute later, Azon went closer, the Spaniard was inadvertently found in a good position on the left of the box by a speculative Dara O’Shea effort, the on-loan Como man’s shot deflecting off a defender and wide. In the 23rd minute, the Blues put together their best move of the half, Azon sweeping the ball wide to McAteer on the right, the Irish international feeding in Darnell Furlong, who was making a lung-busting run forward inside him but the right-back’s low shot was wide of Brynn’s left post. It had been virtually all Town but on 26 the Teessiders went in front via their first serious attack of the game. The Blues thought they’d repelled the initial danger, but Aidan Morris played in the unmarked Alan Browne on the right of the box and the former Preston man cut across to Strelec, who turned into the net from a few feet. But Boro’s lead lasted only five minutes. Right on the half-hour, Furlong played a ball forward for Azon making a run forwards towards the right of the box from the centre. The Spanish striker back-heeled into the path of McAteer, who smashed a low left-footed 20-yard shot past Brynn to his left and into the corner of the net. The Portman Road crowd delightedly celebrated McAteer’s second goal for the club and second in two games. The Teessiders’ tendency to give the ball away cheaply in their own final third almost led to a second Town goal on 33, Nunez forcing an error as Boro sought to play out from the edge of their six-yard box, the ball eventually reaching Philogene, but the winger’s shot deflected to Ayling, who chested back to Brynn. On 36, O’Shea rose highest to head a Davis free-kick from the left after Philogene had been fouled across the face and just wide, Brynn juggling the ball out of play. Two minutes later, Philogene turned sharply on the edge of the area before hitting a well-struck effort which Brynn did well to palm wide to his right. Boro were next to threaten on 41, Gilbert crossing from the left and Stelec turning into Walton’s arms with the Blues unhappy that Browne had held back Matusiwa earlier in the move preventing the Dutchman from getting back. After one additional minute, referee Jarred Gillett ended a first-half dominated by the Blues. Town had had the better of it from the start against a scuffy Boro side, guilty of giving the ball away in their own final third all too frequently. The Blues created but Furlong had been unable to take their best opening of the half just before the visitors took the lead against the run of play. But Town reacted well to the setback with Furlong, Azon and McAteer carving out one of the Blues’ best team goals of the season. Town had had one or two other opportunities from there but no really clear-cut openings. Boro created the second half’s first danger, Callum Brittain flashing the ball across the face in the third minute which Furlong put out of play at the back post. The Blues went nearer on 50, Davis whipping over a free-kick from the left which Boro skipper Dael Fry stabbed out to Nunez, the Chilean hitting a shot from the edge of a very crowded box which was blocked by Strelec. Within a minute, the visitors came close to going back in front. Conway brought the ball across the edge of the area before feeding Browne out wide on the right. The Irish international stood up a cross which Gilbert sent towards goal at the back post, Matusiwa blocking on the line, the ball ricocheting off O’Shea and into Walton’s arms. Furlong protested that Targett had shoved him over as the ball came across and the right-back had a case. Soon after, the former Southampton man was booked for a poor challenge on Taylor. Middlesbrough were seeing more of the ball than they had in the first half with the game even more open than it had been before the break. On 56, Strelec shot at Walton from an angle, McAteer having just failed to find Azon with a cross from the right on a promising Town break. Former Blues loanee Sarmiento was introduced for Gilbert just after the hour, before Town twice went close to going in front. First, Azon smashed a shot on the half-turn from just inside the area which Brynn palmed over. Then, from the resultant corner, the ball ran loose to Taylor, who hit a low shot which McAteer looked to divert towards goal but was unable to get enough on. And on 64, the Teessiders took the lead for the second time. Strelec was played in down the right and squared to Brittain breaking into the area inside him, Walton palmed it out and Conway tapped into the empty net. Town immediately made changes, Anis Mehmeti and Clarke replacing Nunez and Philogene. With Boro tails now well up, Sarmiento forced Walton to save with a shot from distance in the 67th minute. The visitors were now well on top, Walton saving from Strelec, before Davis blocked from Sarmiento and Malanda’s follow-up was deflected behind. With the game being played entirely in the Town half, the Blues were forced into a change, McAteer limping off with a knock on which he had had treatment shortly beforehand and Sindre Walle Egeli taking over wide on the right. The Blues worked their way out for a rare attack in the 76th minute but Mehmeti’s shot was too close to Brynn, who claimed above his head. Four minutes later, Walle Egeli sent over a cross from the right, Clarke headed back across goal but it was nodded behind. From the corner, Greaves headed powerfully towards goal but Brynn saved. The linesman’s flag immediately went up indicating Furlong was offside and hampering the keeper, suggesting it wouldn’t have counted had it gone in. Town swapped Azon, who had been effective in the first half, most notably on the Town goal, for Hirst and Neil for Matusiwa, while the visitors switched Strelec for Sam Silvera. In the 87th minute, the Blues were handed a lifeline when Mehmeti crossed from the right and Malanda needlessly hauled back Hirst with the Scotland international not looking like he was going to get anywhere near it. Referee Gillett took his time, then pointed to the spot to the fury of the visitors. Malanda was booked before Clarke stepped up and smashed the penalty past Brynn and into the net for his 15th goal of the season. The impetus was now with the Blues with the crowd getting behind their side, eyeing a second comeback victory in two home games. A long spell of Town possession ended with a Walle Egeli cross looping just beyond the far post from the right. The fourth official indicating an additional eight minutes was greeted by a huge roar, before Whittaker replaced Conway for Boro and Neil was booked for a foul. On 92, Furlong joined him for stopping a visitors breakaway after losing the ball, then Brittain had his name taken for kicking the ball away ahead of a Town free-kick. Seven minutes into time added on, with Boro throwing everything forward with a win needed to maintain their automatic promotion hopes, the Blues broke away and looked in a promising position until Hirst was harshly adjudged to have fouled Brittain when the offence looked have been against the the Town man, the Boro full-back having been lucky to escape a second yellow cards moments earlier for a challenge on Taylor. Deep in injury time, Sarmiento was booked for pulling back Taylor, but Town were unable to make anything of the free-kick, the whistle ending the afternoon soon afterwards. At the end, there were one or two frank exchanges of views, Boro manager Kim Hellberg and defender Ayling approaching Greaves, while Blues’ coach Sone Aluko and Sarmiento were spotted chatting. Town will feel happier about the result than the Teessiders, whose hopes of winning automatic promotion now seem over following their seventh game without a victory having been top in mid-February, even if they had failed to win for a second successive match. The Blues having been much the better side in the first half, Boro took the game to the home side in the second and really ought to have made the points safe given their dominance at 2-1. Town looked like they were going to fall to only their second Portman Road defeat of the season when Malanda conceded a needless penalty, Clarke netting from the spot for the sixth time this season. The Blues go back to second, ahead of Millwall on goal difference and Southampton in fourth by a point with a game in hand on both their rivals. Boro remain fifth but three points behind Town, again having played a match more. Town are next in action when they travel to Charlton Athletic on Wednesday with another away game at West Brom next Saturday. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa (Neil 82), Taylor, McAteer (Walle Egeli 72), Nunez (Mehmeti 64), Philogene (Clarke 65), Azon (Hirst 81). Unused: Palmer, Kipre, Johnson, Akpom. Middlesbrough: Brynn, Brittain, Ayling, Fry (c), Malanda, Targett, Morris, Browne, Gilbert (Sarmiento 61), Conway (Whittaker 90), Strelec (Silvera 81). Subs: Wildsmith, Edmundson, Bangura, Hansen, Ibeh, Sene. Referee: Jarred Gillett (Australia). Att: 29,684. Photo: Action Images/Reuters



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brazilblue added 14:13 - Apr 19

Well that was incredibly lucky. Couldn’t find a pass in the second half. Egeli is not ready for this level, let alone being brought on when the game is in that position 10

TimmyH added 14:17 - Apr 19

Probably the right result - we were the better side 1st half and they were not surprisingly the 2nd, a tad fortunate with the penalty (these calls do seem to even themselves out over the season thinking of the Stoke/Leicester games) as we didn't look like getting the equaliser.



Thought Taylor, Furlong and McAteer (1st half) were the picks today - in the grand scheme of things nothing has really changed and still in our hands, just don't need another sloppy half against Charlton or West Brom or we'll drop further points. 6

KiwiTractor added 14:18 - Apr 19

If I'm brutally honest, we were lucky to get a draw. Boro much the better team in the 2nd half - not sure why McKenna took so long to make changes.



We are far too slow in attack and lack intensity. Matusiwa at fault for the first goal, made no attempt to stay with his man. Davis at fault for the second, lost the ball and made no effort to get back.



Clarke was having to come so deep to get the ball when he came on and has no runners going beyond him, very difficult to attack from that situation. 9

mehrad added 14:20 - Apr 19

Wow, we were lucky: never a penalty ... but a little poetic justice for all that is undeservedly not gone our way over the season. Thought Azon and Taylor played well, but not enough fluidity in the team. Matusiwa, Furlong and Nunez a shadow of their top form. Does anyone see why Neil - an absolute 0 for me. Worrying form as we head into the close. KM always a tad too slow and reactive with changes. Need a couple of players to step up in order to have a chance to squeeze into the autos. C'mon ya Blues. 3

poldark added 14:23 - Apr 19

No complaints from Super McKenna again today that’s three dubious penalties in 4 games awful decision again from yet another poor referee

This again shows McKenna is not up for the job as Ipswich were outplayed for a lot of the game -9

poet added 14:23 - Apr 19

Considering the length of match time that we totally outplayed Middlesborough, we really should have put them to bed.



Two tap ins for Middlesborough, defensively poor from us. Davis’ very lazy ball down the left led to their second.



The move leading to McAteer’s goal was sublime, Middlesborough were laid bare and cut to ribbons by that move.



Having said that, when we were on top, we looked so much superior to them.



Can’t believe Sky pundits saying it was a soft penalty, replay clearly shows the defender grabbing hold of Hirst and wrestling him to the ground, it’s a penalty every day of the week. It makes you wonder if these pundits do actually know anything about football, or is it just another example of their bias against ITFC? 5

TimmyH added 14:28 - Apr 19

poldark - 3 dubious penalties in 4 games? I count 2 (Norwich and today). 4

ipswichamerica added 14:36 - Apr 19

3 wins in the final four games will all but guarantee promotion at 85 points due to Ipswich's superior goal difference with Millwall. Must win games against Charlton and West Brom on the road and QPR at home on the final day. Don't see how this team beats Southampton. 4

jas0999 added 14:36 - Apr 19

Very fortunate to get a point after failing to turn up second half. Does KM know a football match has two 45 minute halves - must be at least ten times we’ve failed to show in one half since Christmas.



This has been an extremely poor week for the club. One could argue we’ve bottled it. as I’ve said before there is no excuse for McKenna not to deliver automatic promotion. The resource at his disposal, the salary he’s being paid to deliver is significant for a very poor championship. Sadly, as has been the case many times this season - especially away from home - KM and the team have flattered to deceive. Today was no different.



Hopefully Ashton is reminding KM again that automatic promotion is the only acceptable outcome. Felt KM was outthought by yet another manager second half today. Fortunate penalty bailed us out, but make no mistake after the debacle at Pompey, this had to be a win. So, another poor result to add to McKenna list over the past two seasons.



KM and this underachieving squad of expensive players, must do better. WINS at both Charlton and WBA the only acceptable results. To do that playing for the FULL match is the only option. Over to Km to realise that and get the boys playing. A Plan B would also be useful. 1

Facefacts added 14:37 - Apr 19

Just another example of Sky's bias against ITFC. Goodman should be muted. 3

blueoutlook added 14:38 - Apr 19

Cannot see us winning another game before QPR. One of the media needs to ask McKenna why we only turn up for one half and have done for most of the season. There must be a reason for it after all because he does s0d all to change it ever. 1

Saxonblue74 added 14:39 - Apr 19

A good point from an entertaining game. I really dont see the debate for the penalty. Yes, I'd be disappointed if it were awarded against us, but have to blame the defender for giving the ref a decision to make. Good interview from Helberg post match. 6

HopefulBlue69 added 14:45 - Apr 19

If Azon was clinical in front of goal we would have we on this one. Still have no idea why KM decided we didn't need a striker in Jan. This will cost if promotion.. 0

DannyITFC added 14:46 - Apr 19

Playoffs now we have utterly blown it in the last 2 games. Lucky to get a pint against a dreadful Boro team! What the hell are Southampton going to do to us lol and our away form against poor teams (West Brom and Charlton) don’t fill me with confidence! Somehow we need to find some fight in the playoffs but this lot ain’t got it in them, the only one atm that shows it is McAteer ironically. Well I’m convinced we will not only fail to get top 2 but fail to even get through the playoffs semi finals, seen enough….. had enough and quite frankly can’t wait for a fresh start next season in the championship without McKenna. -2

ElGuaje4 added 14:47 - Apr 19

Hard not to feel a bit grubby after that one. Just so difficult to like this team. And yet... 9 points from 4 games. Up the Swich! 1

Bert added 14:48 - Apr 19

Great game for the neutral. Borough’s goals came from our mistakes. A draw a fair result but we have to be stronger on and off the ball if we are to get the points needed. Was the penalty lucky ? If a player is stupid enough to pull a player down in the box than the ref will give it so not lucky but fortunate. 0

MickMccarthyWasRight added 14:53 - Apr 19

The Bottle is unfortunately on now. I think I could steady the ship in times like these. 0

Bazza8564 added 14:54 - Apr 19

Just ho many goals are we going to concede through the left back channel whilst we play Davis in no man's land behind Jaden? 0

darkhorse28 added 14:58 - Apr 19

Jad0999 why is Ashton reminding KM anything? He appointed him, he backed him for that salary, that investment, and he built the off the field team around talent ID and recruitment.



I’m FAR more worried about Ashtons role in all this and his judgement than I am KM.



McKenna is young, learning, may one day be an elite manager. May not. Time will tell. He shouldn’t have asked for that salary and investment based on his experience, but who wouldn’t when his stock was so high??



It was literally Ashtons job to manage the risk, the strategy, and the expectations HE flew the owners in to sign off those packages, and HE said McKenna was top end premier league, in the here and now!!!



McKenna is VERY young and inexperienced - Ashton had been doing this for 36 YEARS - and there’s a reason 35 have been in the EFL and his one year at an elite level yielded the worst ever season in our history.



He shouldn’t be (exclusively) in a position to tell McKenna anything!!!



McKenna needs better voices and maybe more critical voices around him - that’s not Ashton.



Well lose McKenna if we don’t go up, for financial reasons alone…, that’s on Ashton, he shouldn’t have made those decisions. They looked poor at the time and they haven’t aged well.., Brighton didn’t want that smoke for a reason, a risk nobody needed to take …, Ashots decision making, planning, vision, strategy, at the top of the game are light years away. -1

thepommylump added 14:59 - Apr 19

Mckenna seems to have coached all the good play out of Mehmeti! 0

GTRKing added 14:59 - Apr 19

Fair result!



Beat Charlton WBA QPR



Southampton draw or loss for me!



Still in our hands we can do it! Up the town! 0

Karlosfandangal added 14:59 - Apr 19

Why o why do Town only start to tackle in the last 5 mins…….

Town seem to let them run at us and hope for a block



Hit them hard at the beginning make them think a little 0

armchaircritic59 added 14:59 - Apr 19

Well, first things first. That was a rare beast, a genuine quality advert for Championship football, both sides playing their parts. For me, just about a fair result, we were easily the better side in the first half, they were better in the second half, not to the extent we were in the first.



Now straight the "controversial " bit. Having seen replays of the penalty incident, not a penalty for me, undoubtedly a tug but short lived and GH milked it for all it was worth, and it paid off! But when a defender gives officials a decision to make in that position unnecessarily, that's what can happen. We'll take it fortunately and we did, and unsurprisingly JC made it 14/14 penalties.



As for MOM of the match, tricky one. 3/4 disputing it. On reflection if I had my arm twisted I might give it to DF, two wonderful tackles lateish on to add to his display. Honourable mentions to JT ( gives the bite we lack in midfield without him and he's a better player than given credit for ), JG who I thought did pretty well and I have to say, KM for his first half display, possibly the player of the half even without the goal, though capped by it. IA shows flashes of brilliance and we all know, works his socks off. Also quick word for CW who was there when needed a few times.



Not such a stark example as many this season, but we still find it very difficult to string two halves of really good football together, though curiously find it a lot easier to string two bad ones together! What that is down to, I'm not sure, I think it might be a mixture of manager and players. Some credit has to be given to opposition too.



Upshot of this all, to state a phrase becoming very often heard of late, it's still in our hands, and for the very first time this season, I'm going to say it, Wednesday at Charlton is a must win game, even if it might not literally prove to be so!



Just more of the first half display please or a carbon copy of the first 45 minutes here against Millwall, none of Charlton, WBA or QPR would live with either, only Southampton ( a mouthwatering thought! ). We are far better with the handbrake removed, KM please note! 0

chepstowblue added 15:03 - Apr 19

Very decent first half and should have been ahead. Once they went 2-1 up they looked ready to run away with it. As for the penalty.....let's just say that it's no longer a man's game, and we've more than balanced out the poor decisions against us earlier in the campaign. It feels as if we're one win away from nailing second and one defeat away from being out of the race. Nobody deserves it this season. 0

Saxonblue74 added 15:05 - Apr 19

DarkHorse clearly still bitter about derby day defeat for his team. 0

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