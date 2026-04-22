Jones: We Can't Keep Gifting Goals

Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 23:25

Charlton boss Nathan Jones was frustrated by his team’s tendencies to make errors which cost them points following their 2-1 defeat to the Blues at the Valley.

Specifically, Jones was unhappy with the manner in which the Addicks conceded the second-half penalty from which Jaden Philogene netted the winning goal, Macaulay Gillesphey having brought down Darnell Furlong, who earlier had netted the Blues’ equaliser.

“Really frustrated,” the Welshman said. “I thought the overall performance was good. I thought we were aggressive, we were front-footed, started brilliantly.

“We were disjointed because of the injuries. Losing Amari’i [Bell] caused us to reshuffle, then we lost TC [Tyreece Campbell] at half-time, then we made changes, we lost [Matty] Godden in the first minute after he came on and all those things conspired against us.

“And then we gave a cheap foul away for the penalty. You can’t afford to do that to good teams because they punish you.

“They had good movement leading up to, pulling him back it’s cheap, it’s a cheap one and that’s what’s costing us at the minute.

“We’re in every game. Saturday we were really comfortable and then they put a ball in our box, we drop it and they take away two points from us. That’s what’s costing us at the minute. We need to do the basics better and to make sure we put in one big performance.”

Returning to his team’s bright start in which Greg Docherty gave them a 44th-second lead, Jones added: “I thought we were really good, really aggressive, front-footed, went after them. We had chances, we went after them.

“They’re an unbelievable side for the Championship with the squad, the players, everything they’ve got, people they’re bringing off the bench.

“We’re nowhere near that yet but the margins were so small today and fair play to them, they defended their box late on, we went for it late on but we are gifting goals at the minute.

“Look at Bristol City [a 2-1 defeat], people will either score from outside the box or it’s a gift, that’s what happens to us at the moment. No one’s carving us open and scoring brilliant goals against us, they’re having to score from outside the box or we gift them something.

“Errors at Bristol City cost us the game, errors Saturday [1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday], it was an error tonight. We can’t keep doing that.”

Keeper Thomas Kaminski almost saved Philogene’s penalty, the ball going under him.

“Added frustration, really,” Jones continued. “We shouldn’t give that away, you can’t grab people in the box, it’s cheap, it’s lazy, you can’t do that.

“We’ve defended really well all night, we’ve put bodies on the line, we defend really well, but these are a good side and if you gift them opportunities, then they do what they do.”

Photo: TWTD