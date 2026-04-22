Furlong: We're Super-Proud of the Fightback

Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 23:42 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Darnell Furlong believes the Blues always had the belief as they came from behind to beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 during a ‘stressful’ evening at the Valley.

Having got off to the worst possible start in falling behind after just 44 seconds, Furlong’s strike from outside the box brought Town back on level terms before half-time.

Jaden Philogene’s second-half penalty completed the turnaround to secure three points that moves Kieran McKenna’s side back into the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

Two wins in the final three matches would effectively be enough to ensure the Blues make an instant return to the Premier League.

“Massive,” Furlong said. “The emotion on the pitch, the stress we were going through, and the resilience to keep going and do what we believe in and get there in the end.

“It was obviously a devastating start, but the belief is in the group. We keep doing what we believe in and playing how we think will win the game, and it showed that tonight.

“It was a tough start, but it happens and we’ve been there before. It’s one of those things in football. We’re just super proud of the fightback.

“I enjoyed it in the end. To say I enjoyed it, I think I enjoyed it once the final whistle went. The game was really stressful and that’s how it is, you want it so badly and until you get there, you’re not happy.”

Furlong’s goal meant he became the latest Town player to open his account for the club when he finally netted on his 37th appearance since joining from West Bromwich Albion last summer.

“It’s a nice time to do it,” the 30-year-old said. “I’ve been wanting it to come, I’ve wanted to get that goal for the club. I’m thankful it happened tonight.

“I’ve had a couple of chances. It happens and it would be nice to get a couple more, but it is what it is.

“I think there were a lot of bodies in the way, I couldn’t see it and managed to catch it at the end as it went in. A great feeling and it’s just a case of business as usual after the game.

“It was a really nice goal, more so the timing that I was happy with. Scoring in the half after going a goal down was an important one, so I'm really happy and the boys dug really deep to go and get the job over the line.

“It was just a case of doing everything I can personally. Everyone is the same on the pitch, everyone is trying to go and score or contribute to the three points. It will be another person next week.

“It’s a squad effort, it’s not just a case of the front boys doing it.”

On the away following, Furlong added: “The support has been great all year, home and away. A night like tonight, coming very far away from where a lot of them must live. They’re right there to back us and get us over the line.”

Photo: TWTD