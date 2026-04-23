Matusiwa Nominated For PFA Player of the Month

Thursday, 23rd Apr 2026 15:15

Midfielder Azor Matusiwa has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month Award for March.

The Dutchman is shortlisted alongside West Brom’s George Campbell, Josh Coburn of Millwall, Coventry’s Matt Grimes, Hayden Hackney, Middlesbrough, and Southampton keeper Daniel Peretz.

Votes can be cast here. Matusiwa was previously nominated for the January award.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect