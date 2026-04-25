O'Shea: The Odd Boo is Fine But the Cheers Were Nice

Saturday, 25th Apr 2026 16:47 by Kallum Brisset

Town captain Dara O’Shea admitted he still has a lot of love for former side West Bromwich Albion after the Blues’ goalless draw with the Baggies at the Hawthorns.

Having come through the academy at West Brom, O’Shea played 107 matches and scored seven goals during his time in the West Midlands before departing for Premier League side Burnley in 2023.

The Blues defender has since gone on to play in the top flight for Town and captain the Blues during their push for an instant return to the Premier League this season.

O’Shea also worked with Baggies interim-head coach James Morrison during his eight years at the Hawthorns, and was pleased to see their survival was confirmed this afternoon.

“This is the club I came over to and I’ve got a lot of love for this club,” the 27-year-old said. “My son was born here, I spent eight years here, came through the academy and captained this club. I’ve got a lot of memories here.

“The odd boo is fine, I think there were some cheers afterwards which was nice. That’s football, that’s what makes it so good. They’ve got a great set of fans like ourselves. It was my first time back here and I'm happy to be back here.

“Since James came in, they’ve been an excellent side and have been doing really well. They’ve got some amazing players as well, it’s just a shame they’ve found themselves here.

“We knew it was going to be tough today and we had to work hard for it. It’s a point in the right direction and a point that we’re grateful to have on the board.”

Under Morrison, West Brom have been more traditional in their approach, having moved to 4-4-2 throughout his 10 matches as interim boss.

O’Shea said: “You come up against all sorts in this league playing against different sides. Today was more direct and we had to deal with it.

“It’s tough and not easy against two strikers like that, two big boys with balls coming down on top of you. Credit to them, they’re doing really well and I thought they were excellent today. I’m happy they’re safe, but happy that we got a point on the board as well.

“They’re the games I grew up playing and the games I thrive off. I love the battles, I love trying to win my battles and duels. It’s important that I do, and I'm annoyed if I lose one so I'm always looking to win the next.

“As a back unit, that’s what we’re like and we work hard to try and defend them. You come up against all sorts in this league and today it was that. I thought we dealt with it okay but I'm really happy we’ve got the point today.”

Photo: Matchday Images