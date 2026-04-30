London Branch Meet-Up For QPR Match

The London Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up at its new venue, Hot Toddy’s in Camden, to watch the Blues’ huge final game of the season at home to QPR on Saturday (KO 12.30pm).

Town require just three points to confirm promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt against a Rangers side firmly in mid-table with only pride left to play for.

Hot Toddy’s can be found at 48-50 Camden High Street with the nearest tube stations Camden Town and Mornington Crescent, both on the Northern Line.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters