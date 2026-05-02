Town Women End Season With Victory Over Sunderland

Saturday, 2nd May 2026 20:34

Ipswich Town Women ended their season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester this afternoon.

The Blues, who had secured their WSL2 status with last week’s 3-0 win away at Birmingham City, who were crowned champions this afternoon following their 2-0 success at Charlton, who finished third, went in front in the 13th minute when Ava Baker (pictured) curled into the corner.

The Wearsiders levelled in the 68th minute through Eleanor Dale, but Town restored their lead four minutes from time when Lucy Ashworth-Clifford, one of a number of January signings who played a big part in securing survival, sent a free-kick into the area for another of the mid-season recruits, Kenzie Weir, who headed home to win a third victory on the bounce for David Wright’s side.

Town finish their first ever second-tier season ninth, nine points off the single relegation spot with Portsmouth dropping out of the division.

Town: Proulx, Neville, Weir (c), Roe, Baker (Peskett 79), Meena, Mitchell, O’Brien (Ashworth-Clifford 79), Dean (Graham 79), Thomas (Ademiluyi 79). Unused: Negri, Boswell, Peake, Fleming, Cavanagh. Att: 1,008.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images