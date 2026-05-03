O'Shea: We Believed in Ourselves, We Always Thought We Could Do It

Sunday, 3rd May 2026 10:48 by Kallum Brisset

Town captain Dara O’Shea says there was always the belief that the Blues would be promoted to the Premier League, and that dealing with external pressure has been one of the biggest challenges to overcome.

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on the final day sparked joyous scenes at Portman Road as Town secured a second-place finish to book an immediate return to the top flight.

Heading into the season, the Blues were favourites to bounce back, and O’Shea says he knew that there would be a target on their backs from the outset.

“Nobody wanted us to do it this year, everybody wanted to see us fail,” he said. “I’m just proud of us. We believed in it, we always thought we could and we proved it to ourselves.

“There’s pressure there with everybody expecting us to go up and they want to see us fall. We didn’t, we walked the walk which is the most important thing.

“It’s the polar opposite to last season so it’s different. It takes a while to get used to it. We had to understand that teams were happy to just disrupt us in whatever way they could this season, and it probably took us a while to get used to that and come to terms with it.

“I think we’ve done unbelievable. It’s been a difficult season and it’s nice to get it over the line.

“You look at the teams that came down with us last season, Southampton are doing brilliant now, but Leicester find themselves in League One. It’s tough and not easy, nothing’s given to you.

“Everyone expects Premier League teams to come back and to step back up straight away, but it’s not like that. We’ve done it and that’s all that matters.”

Having joined the club off the back of promotion two seasons ago, O’Shea has experienced a year in the Premier League with Town that ultimately ended in relegation.

Not only does the Republic of Ireland international now get another crack at playing in the top division, but the prospect of doing so as captain for the first time will fulfil a lifelong ambition.

He said: “It’s what I wanted as a kid. You dream about playing in the Premier League, and then to captain is the pinnacle.

“It’s going to be special. I love leading out these boys, it’s amazing, they give me a lot and I try to give them as much as I can. I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s so exciting. The Premier League is where all of us want to play and we get to go back there now. Hopefully we can do what we set out in the season we didn’t.

“Get this club back to where it should be, and that is the Premier League. It’s a massive club with an amazing fanbase and it deserves that.”

Asked if he feels the Blues are better placed for the top flight this time around, O’Shea added: “I think so. The club’s rise was so quick last time that it was always going to be hard to match the ambition with the infrastructure and so on.

“I think we’re in a good place. There’s a lot of lads who have experienced the Premier League now and stepping back into it.

“We’ve learned a lot about ourselves this season, so hopefully we can take all the lessons this year because there’s been lots of them, and take it into next year.”

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