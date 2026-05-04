Furlong: It's Nice to Celebrate as One

Monday, 4th May 2026 15:33 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Darnell Furlong says this afternoon’s open-top bus parade through Ipswich was a special moment to “celebrate as one”.

The full-back has been one of the mainstays in the Blues’ starting XI as Kieran McKenna’s side secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Furlong, who had previously been promoted with former side West Bromwich Albion, felt that Monday’s celebrations in Christchurch Park were an extension of Saturday’s scenes at Portman Road when the final whistle was blown.

“Massive,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all as one and it’s nice to celebrate as one. Staff, players, fans, we’re all together. We all had the same goal and things we wanted to achieve, and we got there.

“It’s crazy. It’s a follow-on from Saturday, the atmosphere was there well before the game, during the game, and it’s stayed there all weekend. It’s nice to be able to celebrate with the people.

“When we got promoted with West Brom it was during Covid, so the celebrations were very dim. It was still a great achievement, but nothing like this.”

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers, which saw Town race into a two-goal lead after just nine minutes, confirmed the Blues’ place at the top table of English football for next season.

Former Rangers man Furlong says the weekend has felt like a bit of a blur, and that it has not fully sunk in that he has helped guide the club back to the Premier League come August.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s still a pinch-me moment. You’re in the dressing room afterwards celebrating, spraying drinks everywhere, and you’re still thinking ‘have we really done it’? We’re over the line and it’s such a relief.

“Before the game and during the game, it was nerve-racking and intense, but the early goals managed to settle us down a little bit. We did exactly what we had to on the day.

“It was nice to see a few faces congratulating me and things like that. On the day, it was hard to think about anything else other than the game.”

On life in the top flight, Furlong added: “I’ve been there before and it’s where you want to be. It’s so hard to get there, but we got over the line.”

Photo: TWTD