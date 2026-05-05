Academy Duo Named in UAE Squad For U17 Asian Cup

Tuesday, 5th May 2026 11:19

Academy duo Jayden Aditiba and Josh Bentley have been named in the UAE squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup finals which get under way this week.

The pair have been at a training camp for the last couple of weeks, playing a number of friendly matches in that time with the final party for the tournament in Saudi Arabia now having been announced.

Their opening game is against South Korea on Wednesday, before they face Yemen on Sunday and then Vietnam in their final group match next Wednesday.

Forward Adetiba, who signed his first pro deal at the end of December and turned 17 on New Year’s Day, joined the Blues academy from Arsenal in February last year, starting his scholarship at the beginning of this season.

Born in Dartford, Adetiba moved to Dubai at six months and spent the next eight years living the Emirate.

He won his first U17s caps with the UAE in 2024/25, having previously represented their U16s, and earlier this season played at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.

After spending a year living in Cape Town, he was spotted by the Gunners on the family’s return to the UK in 2018.

Keeper Bentley was born in Dubai and grew up in South Woodham Ferrers in Essex.

He is the younger brother of fellow glovesman Daniel, formerly of Southend United, Brentford and Bristol City, and now a back-up stopper with Wolves.

Like Adetiba, a first-year scholar this season, Bentley joined Town from Billericay as an U15.

Photo: Matchday Images