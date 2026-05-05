Kipre Permanent Deal Confirmed
Tuesday, 5th May 2026 16:00
Central defender Cedric Kipre’s loan from Ligue 2 Stade Reims will become a permanent two-year deal from July 1st, Town have confirmed.
Kipre, 29, joined the Blues for the season last summer with the move including an obligation to become permanent for what’s understood to be a fee of €2.5 million (£2.16 million) should Town win promotion back to the Premier League, as they did on Saturday.
Ivorian international Kipre played a significant part in that success, making 29 Championship starts and three sub appearances, scoring three goals, including the opener in the 3-1 East Anglian derby victory over Norwich at Portman Road.
“It feels brilliant to be officially part of this massive club after everything we have achieved together,” Kipre told the club site.
“I have loved being here since the first day I arrived. Everyone welcomed me so well and it didn’t feel like I was on loan, so I’m delighted to become a permanent player.
“I can’t wait for next season and it will mean a lot to represent this club in the Premier League. It’s been my dream and I’m very, very happy.”
Meanwhile, midfielder Jens Cajuste’s loan from Napoli had a similar clause but it’s understood that the Sweden international didn’t make enough appearances to activate the €7.5 million (£6.5 million) obligation.
However, it’s believed, the Blues could still opt to sign the Gothenburg-born midfielder anyway if they choose to do so with the terms of the clause available to them until June 10th.
Although Cajuste’s involvement in the Championship was limited, the 26-year-old was one of the Blues’ standout performers in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.
Striker Ivan Azon’s spell from another Serie A side, Como, was a straight loan with no option or obligation to become permanent this summer. Whether the Blues might look to sign the 23-year-old on a longer-term basis will be determined over the summer.
Photo: Matchday Images
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