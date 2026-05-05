Kipre Permanent Deal Confirmed

Tuesday, 5th May 2026 16:00 Central defender Cedric Kipre’s loan from Ligue 2 Stade Reims will become a permanent two-year deal from July 1st, Town have confirmed. Kipre, 29, joined the Blues for the season last summer with the move including an obligation to become permanent for what’s understood to be a fee of €2.5 million (£2.16 million) should Town win promotion back to the Premier League, as they did on Saturday. Ivorian international Kipre played a significant part in that success, making 29 Championship starts and three sub appearances, scoring three goals, including the opener in the 3-1 East Anglian derby victory over Norwich at Portman Road. “It feels brilliant to be officially part of this massive club after everything we have achieved together,” Kipre told the club site. “I have loved being here since the first day I arrived. Everyone welcomed me so well and it didn’t feel like I was on loan, so I’m delighted to become a permanent player. “I can’t wait for next season and it will mean a lot to represent this club in the Premier League. It’s been my dream and I’m very, very happy.” Meanwhile, midfielder Jens Cajuste’s loan from Napoli had a similar clause but it’s understood that the Sweden international didn’t make enough appearances to activate the €7.5 million (£6.5 million) obligation. However, it’s believed, the Blues could still opt to sign the Gothenburg-born midfielder anyway if they choose to do so with the terms of the clause available to them until June 10th. Although Cajuste’s involvement in the Championship was limited, the 26-year-old was one of the Blues’ standout performers in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. Striker Ivan Azon’s spell from another Serie A side, Como, was a straight loan with no option or obligation to become permanent this summer. Whether the Blues might look to sign the 23-year-old on a longer-term basis will be determined over the summer. Photo: Matchday Images



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Robert_Garrett added 16:06 - May 5

Anybody thought of asking Vardy? -6

SouperJim added 16:07 - May 5

Ironic that Kipre is valued significantly lower than Cajuste and Akpom, yet has played the most football and performed far better then them. 5

SuffPunch added 16:09 - May 5

Although not prolific, I think Azon improved immensely during the season as most do under our coaching team.

There's a player in there I think. Not quite premier standard.... Yet. 5

Gforce added 16:12 - May 5

Was a terrific signing and a key component of our promotion squad.

Whether he has the pace to cope in the premier league only time will tell.

Think we will definitely sign at least one central defender ,so Cedric will almost certainly warm the bench next season. 7

CaptainAhab added 16:14 - May 5

Pretty pleased with this.. Don't expect him to be first choice but a very decent back up option at a bargain price 6

CookAshtonJohnson added 16:17 - May 5

IMO a great signing but doubt he’ll start most game, most likely a rotation behind Greaves and O’Shea and potentially another centre half.



But for £6.5m, you’d be silly not to sign Jens - knows the Premier League, knows McKenna’s football & a fan favourite. Sign him up! 2

GatesPerm added 16:18 - May 5

I do like Azon and his touch, hold up play and link play is much better than Hurst.



Unfortunately, he does struggle to hit a cows rear end with a banjo. If he could add 10-12 goals a season then he would be a handy number 9 in the context of how McKenna likes his number 9’s to play. 5

MickMillsTash added 16:18 - May 5

bargain when compared to the Wolfenden sale of £7Million. Depending on who comes in can we sell Kipre for £5Million at the end of the window? 3

Paulc added 16:30 - May 5

Robert_Garrett - Ask Vardy what?



Is this the same Vardy that got relegated last year, is about to be relegated this season in Italy and is 39 years old?



some of the suggestions you get on this site are bewildering.

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jas0999 added 16:37 - May 5

I wouldn’t sign Jens. Not quick enough. Surely we can do better.



Kipre is a useful signing. But we will need a top CB.



Azon simply isn’t good enough if we want to stay in the PL. for me, we need two excellent strikers. 1

barrystedmunds added 16:38 - May 5

At the price, great deal, although I wouldn’t see him as a regular starter. He does seem to lack concentration at times which in the premiership would be ruthlessly exploited. 0

mow_the_lawn added 16:39 - May 5

I don’t know how long his contract is with Napoli, but I wonder if they will take less than £6.5m for him now. He’s not played much this season so his market value will have decreased. And if we could pick him up for £4m, I think he’d be a really handy squad player who knows how McKenna wants him to play. 0

Broadbent23 added 16:53 - May 5

Kipre will be a good asset for us. It is better to have a well drilled defence who knows each other. Also cheap. 0

IndependentlyBlue added 17:00 - May 5

Suff punch - agree with you. Think if we get the chance to buy Azon we should. He’s still young and learning, knows our systems, is well integrated into the squad and annoys and niggles up front 1

tetchris added 17:00 - May 5

Cajuste would be a good squad player but not at £6.5 million. Kipre is a quality signing for £2.16 million, we can only pray the figures quoted for Akpom are wide of the mark and we only paid £2-3million for him ! 0

BerksBlue15 added 17:07 - May 5

those calling for Azon to be bought permanently - genuinely question... have you watched any of our games this season? Couldn't hit the back of the net even if the other team had gone home for the night. Runs around and gets in good positions but throws himself on the floor every five minutes and a dreadful finisher. Missed more sitters than I can remember and to only have 5 goals from 40 appearances is a terrible return for a centre forward. L1 quality with good enthusiasm. Definitely not one to keep if we were in the Championship and would be absolutely miles off the pace in the Prem 0

bringmeaKuqi added 17:09 - May 5

A perfectly good back up - and a goal threat. Just think how far we've come. This time two years ago our back up CB was George Edmundson. Now, I always liked George and he never showed away from work, but if we're all being honest Kipre is a far better standard than CB. What's happened in two years is that our baseline has improved a lot. A lot of our back ups are much better than our previous back ups. Compare harness and Mehmeti for example. Or Clarke and Jackson. Ben Johnson and Harry Clarke. The depth is much better. We went into last prem.season with Ladapo still on our books 0

Saxonblue74 added 17:11 - May 5

Ask Vardy what Robert Garrett? If he needs help crossing the road? 0

HopefulBlue69 added 17:20 - May 5

Ask Vardy if he fancies warming the bench for Leicester in L1... Doubt he'd even be a regular starter in L2.now... always thought he was better than he was... 0

Mariner1974 added 17:29 - May 5

Tidy bit of business as when he got into his stride was a beast for us at the back, and had some class in the pass. Imagine look to add about 8 players across the team including another centre back and physicality/ drive at LB & RB.



That other centre midfield position with Matusiwa is key and if we can nail a physical/ athletic ball winner in the Onana/ Baleba mould we’ll set up well. Gotta be more physical / athletic this year as we know and McKenna and co know and said start of this season when bringing in likes of Kipre and Matusiwa



As for Cajuste. I’m a big fan. Start of the season linking up with Philogene and Nunez he was quality like he was last season in the prem. I don’t totally know what happened this year, but one of those that sees him as a rolls Royce type player than suits tight games in Prem with his ability to glide past players and pick the right pass. Just need two beasts behind him to free him up to work his magic. 0

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