Brazil: I'm On the Mend, I Will Be Back

Tuesday, 26th May 2026 10:21

Town legend Alan Brazil says he’s making a rapid improvement following his recent life-saving surgery and hopes to be back on his TalkSPORT show soon.

A fortnight ago, the 66-year-old he had undergone what he described as “a life-saving operation”, explaining his absence from his Thursday and Friday breakfast shows in recent weeks.

In a video on Instagram yesterday, for 1981 UEFA Cup winner issued a positive update on his progress.

“Hiya guys, how are you?” he said. “What a day, beautiful weekend. Hopefully you’re lying in the sun and enjoying yourself.

“Well, as you can see, I’m beginning to improve rapidly, which is great news. I was nearly gone, I don’t mind telling you.

“But listen, it’s a miracle what’s happened. NHS, brilliant. I can’t thank the people at Cambridge enough. They’ve saved my life, basically.

“But I’m on the mend, you bet. I’m missing radio, I will be back. We’re going to have a beautiful day tomorrow in the sunshine here in Suffolk. It won’t be long now, a few weeks, Brazil is back!

“Thank you for all the messages, I really appreciate it and I’m a lucky boy.”

Photo: Action Images via Reuters