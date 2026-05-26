Brazil: I'm On the Mend, I Will Be Back
Tuesday, 26th May 2026 10:21
Town legend Alan Brazil says he’s making a rapid improvement following his recent life-saving surgery and hopes to be back on his TalkSPORT show soon.
A fortnight ago, the 66-year-old he had undergone what he described as “a life-saving operation”, explaining his absence from his Thursday and Friday breakfast shows in recent weeks.
In a video on Instagram yesterday, for 1981 UEFA Cup winner issued a positive update on his progress.
“Hiya guys, how are you?” he said. “What a day, beautiful weekend. Hopefully you’re lying in the sun and enjoying yourself.
“Well, as you can see, I’m beginning to improve rapidly, which is great news. I was nearly gone, I don’t mind telling you.
“But listen, it’s a miracle what’s happened. NHS, brilliant. I can’t thank the people at Cambridge enough. They’ve saved my life, basically.
“But I’m on the mend, you bet. I’m missing radio, I will be back. We’re going to have a beautiful day tomorrow in the sunshine here in Suffolk. It won’t be long now, a few weeks, Brazil is back!
“Thank you for all the messages, I really appreciate it and I’m a lucky boy.”
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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