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Brazil: I'm On the Mend, I Will Be Back
Tuesday, 26th May 2026 10:21

Town legend Alan Brazil says he’s making a rapid improvement following his recent life-saving surgery and hopes to be back on his TalkSPORT show soon.

A fortnight ago, the 66-year-old he had undergone what he described as “a life-saving operation”, explaining his absence from his Thursday and Friday breakfast shows in recent weeks.

In a video on Instagram yesterday, for 1981 UEFA Cup winner issued a positive update on his progress.

“Hiya guys, how are you?” he said. “What a day, beautiful weekend. Hopefully you’re lying in the sun and enjoying yourself.

“Well, as you can see, I’m beginning to improve rapidly, which is great news. I was nearly gone, I don’t mind telling you.

“But listen, it’s a miracle what’s happened. NHS, brilliant. I can’t thank the people at Cambridge enough. They’ve saved my life, basically.

“But I’m on the mend, you bet. I’m missing radio, I will be back. We’re going to have a beautiful day tomorrow in the sunshine here in Suffolk. It won’t be long now, a few weeks, Brazil is back!

“Thank you for all the messages, I really appreciate it and I’m a lucky boy.”

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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Gforce added 10:39 - May 26
Great news,big man Brilliant to hear your nearly fighting fit again.
Look forward to hearing you back on the radio soon.
Best wishes and hats off to the NHS.
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Brogan55 added 10:42 - May 26
Enjoy the lovely weather and don’t rush back to work.Lovely to hear the good news.
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Linkboy13 added 11:08 - May 26
Really luv his show when he's on with Gaby Agbonlahor lots of laughs.
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Bazza8564 added 11:19 - May 26
Good news indeed!
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