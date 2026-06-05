Frank Rules Himself Out of Fulham Job

Friday, 5th Jun 2026 17:39

Former Brentford and Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has ruled himself out of the vacant Fulham job and any other roles which might become available over the summer.

Frank, 52, had been among those understood to be among those heading the Cottagers’ list of potential replacements for Marco Silva.

Town boss Kieran McKenna remains the bookies’ favourite at 6/4 with Coventry’s Frank Lampard now second at 7/1, former Whites manager Scott Parker at 8/1 and Arne Slot, recently sacked by Liverpool, at 10/1 along with one-time Blues loanee Liam Rosenior, a former Fulham player.

Aside from Lampard, McKenna is the only one on that list currently in a job with Town understood to be due £8 million in compensation should the Northern Irishman depart for another club.

As previously reported, the Cottagers are long-time admirers of McKenna but whether they would be prepared to pay that sum when other more experienced Premier League bosses are available without compensation - and if the Blues boss would be interested in taking the role - remains to be seen.

“There have been conversations and opportunities since leaving Spurs, but I have decided not to rush into the next role,” Frank wrote in a statement issued through the League Managers Association. “For me, this summer is not the right time to go back into management.

“When the time is right, I will look forward to my return as a manager, ready to embrace the job with great energy and dedication.”

He added: “Leaving Tottenham has given me the chance to step back and reflect on my journey so far. Football management is a profession that demands complete commitment every single day, and periods like this are a rare opportunity to assess, learn and gain a fresh perspective.

“From the outside, it may have looked like a time of many challenges at Tottenham when results were not what we wanted. From within, however, it becomes clear why the club is so special - full of talented people who work tirelessly every day. I have no doubt Tottenham has a bright future.

“Football remains a huge part of who I am, and I have chosen to use this time productively. Over the coming months, besides spending time with family and friends, I will continue studying, observing and learning from other leaders both within sport and beyond it.”

Photo: TWTD