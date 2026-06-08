U21s Friendly at Mildenhall

Monday, 8th Jun 2026 20:35

Town’s U21s will play Thurlow Nunn Premier League Mildenhall at their Recreation Way ground on Saturday 18th July (KO 3pm).

Last week, Cambridge City revealed they would be facing John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side, while Bury Town have announced the annual game against a Blues XI.

Photo: TWTD