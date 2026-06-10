Former Town Midfielder's Charity Padel Marathon

Wednesday, 10th Jun 2026 14:18

Former Town academy midfielder Tommy Hughes and his brother Charlie are staging a padel marathon to raise funds for Akwaaba Volunteers, a charity in Ghana which supports children in education, sport and healthcare.

Tommy, 25, joined the Blues academy aged seven and spent 14 years at the club, making three senior sub appearances before departing for King’s Lynn in January 2023. He is now with Cole Skuse’s Bury Town.

Between 5am and 11pm on Saturday 20th June at The Warehouse in Ipswich, the pair will be playing padel continuously for 18 hours to raise money for the charity.

You can donate via their JustGiving page here, while businesses who would like to sponsor the event can email Charlie here.

“Having already spent over five months on the ground in Ghana, I have witnessed first-hand the life-changing impact of their work, while Tommy visited in May to see it for himself,” Charlie said.

“Since 2016, Akwaaba Volunteers has been transforming lives in Accra, supporting more than 250 children every day — whether by paying school fees, improving access to healthcare or helping families start small businesses.

“Their mission is simple but powerful: to create opportunities for as many children as possible to thrive, using education and sport to build confidence, teamwork and essential life skills.

“Every donation will help them continue this incredible work and make a lasting difference.”

Photo: Contributed