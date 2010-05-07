Town Launch New Kits

Friday, 3rd Jul 2026 15:05 Town have unveiled the new home and away kits for the 2026/27 Premier League season. According to the club, “the new home shirt takes inspiration from the atmospheric evening games under the Portman Road lights, with an emboss graphic representing the pattern created by the structure between the floodlights on both the Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey Stands running throughout the shirt”. There is a navy trim on the neckline and sleeves, complemented by white side panels on the shirt which flow into a blue side trim on the white shorts. The socks are blue with a white and blue turnover. The away kit is a nod to the 1996-98 cream and black ‘Abbot Ale’ away kit but with horizontal red and black stripes rather than the solid black vertical ones on that kit. The badge is rendered in red and black as was the case in the late-nineties strip. The shirt is accompanied by black shorts and black socks with a cream turnover. Both the home and away shirts feature the logo of main sponsor Halo across the chest, with Ed Sheeran’s Play tour logo on the sleeve. The strips, which are on sale now online and at Planet Blue, are for a fifth year produced by Umbro with the Blues understood to be switching supplier from next summer with Nike tipped to take over. A third kit is set to follow once the season is under way. The club has used the launch as an opportunity to make a significant donation to support grassroots football across Suffolk, offering every club in the county a grant towards their youth team kit for the new season. Representatives from around 40 clubs who have already taken up the offer were in attendance at Portman Road to take part in the launch, alongside first-team players from the men’s and women’s teams. In addition to the full range of men’s, women’s and youth sizes, children’s mini-kits are also now on sale. Sizes range from S through to 5XL for adults and size 8 through to 20 in the women’s fit. Planet Blue will be open from 3.15pm to 8pm today, then from 9am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday. The shirts will also be on sale at the Halo Festival at Trinity Park on Saturday. Shirt printing with names from the men’s and women’s teams will not be available until the squad numbers are announced. Photo: ITFC



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Radlett_blue added 15:07 - Jul 3

Simplicity is bliss. 8

JPR77 added 15:08 - Jul 3

Love them!! 3

PackwoodBlue added 15:08 - Jul 3

Always love new kit day! Disappointed with the home. Not a fan of round necks. Very similar to the Adidas one a few years ago. The Away is better and a nice take on the classic Abbot Ale shirt. Will buy the Away not the Home. COYB!! 1

Mediocre_Quick added 15:10 - Jul 3

These are so disappointing, and don’t get me started on the away, I get it’s supposed to be a semi throwback, but my god it’s hot garbage -11

Lukeybluey added 15:10 - Jul 3

The away kit is... mwah... chefs kiss! the abbott ale away kit was one of the first kits I ever had, I got it when I was like 8, that one and the red and multi coloured goalie kit from euro 96. Will be buying the away shirt for sure I reckon. 1

Rimsy added 15:12 - Jul 3

Like both. Although the navy strip on the home should have been black. 0

BYRNE_16 added 15:13 - Jul 3

Love it! Especially the away Kit!. Just goes to show how much BS those leaks were! 3

bringmeaKuqi added 15:13 - Jul 3

I was hoping for an abbot ale throw back and this will do nicely. Personally I think the home is also better than the Adidas ones - a simple classy look but with a pattern like our league one promotion shirt. Like them both 0

Lukeybluey added 15:14 - Jul 3

The goalie shirt looks decent too 0

LandOfMickyStockwell added 15:14 - Jul 3

I like both on first impressions. Glad the home shirt has the patterned fabric on all sides, as hasn't always been the case. Away harks to the Abbot Ale shirt.



The mauve goalkeeper jersey is a different matter entirely! 0

RetroBlue added 15:16 - Jul 3

Awy shirt is much better than the home one 0

ThatMuhrenCross added 15:16 - Jul 3

Two excellent kits.



Home = 7.5/10

Away = 9/10 1

Lightningboy added 15:18 - Jul 3

Good job again by umbro...away kit is excellent. 0

Paulc added 15:18 - Jul 3

That away kit is a beautiful thing! Home ain’t too shabby either. Big tick and linked to the grass roots campaign, well done all round. Proud. 0

Orraman added 15:21 - Jul 3

Happy with home kit -it is of course blue - would not expect anything else. However thrilled to see the nod to the old, iconic ‘Abbot Ale’ strip my all time favourite away kit. This strip always had a touch of class about it and although not an exact replica the colour ways match that era.

Thank goodness a black strip was avoided - they are for referees! 0

stiffy501 added 15:22 - Jul 3

Is that an L on the sock for left and is there an R on the other one ? just asking!! 1

Jammas_Volley added 15:22 - Jul 3

I reckon about 20 minutes’ thought went into the home shirt. I don’t know how much these “designers” (I use the term reservedly) but I reckon I could come up with something more imaginative for nothing. The away shirt is ok for its nod to the Abbot top of the 90s, but the home shirt is really dull and disappointing. Mind you, if we can win c 7-8 PL games wearing it I couldn’t give a sh*t 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:23 - Jul 3

Quite like it. Away kit is nice 0

PositivelyPortman added 15:24 - Jul 3

Where have the 3 stars gone? 0

stiffy501 added 15:24 - Jul 3

Like them both though 0

CaptainAhab added 15:28 - Jul 3

Nothing like the faked leaks then!

Good job, particularly on the away. 2

boysof1981 added 15:29 - Jul 3

Best away kit for many a year 0

trevski_s added 15:30 - Jul 3

Both kits are gorgeous and so is the goalie kit. The only really small bit I dont like about the home kit is I would have prefered it having the same neckline style as the away kit (but thats just me being a bit picky). Really torn to which I will get (wish I could afford both). Can't wait to the third kit too -1

StowTractor added 15:32 - Jul 3

PositivelyPortman The 3 stars have been on the back of the shirt for the last 4 seasons. We are looking forwards to a bright future now rather than just looking back to a glorious past. 0

Nutkins_Return added 15:32 - Jul 3

These are class! Seriously can't understand how anyone can moan at these kits. 0

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