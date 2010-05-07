Town Launch New Kits
Friday, 3rd Jul 2026 15:05
Town have unveiled the new home and away kits for the 2026/27 Premier League season.
According to the club, “the new home shirt takes inspiration from the atmospheric evening games under the Portman Road lights, with an emboss graphic representing the pattern created by the structure between the floodlights on both the Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey Stands running throughout the shirt”.
There is a navy trim on the neckline and sleeves, complemented by white side panels on the shirt which flow into a blue side trim on the white shorts. The socks are blue with a white and blue turnover.
The away kit is a nod to the 1996-98 cream and black ‘Abbot Ale’ away kit but with horizontal red and black stripes rather than the solid black vertical ones on that kit. The badge is rendered in red and black as was the case in the late-nineties strip. The shirt is accompanied by black shorts and black socks with a cream turnover.
Both the home and away shirts feature the logo of main sponsor Halo across the chest, with Ed Sheeran’s Play tour logo on the sleeve.
The strips, which are on sale now online and at Planet Blue, are for a fifth year produced by Umbro with the Blues understood to be switching supplier from next summer with Nike tipped to take over. A third kit is set to follow once the season is under way.
The club has used the launch as an opportunity to make a significant donation to support grassroots football across Suffolk, offering every club in the county a grant towards their youth team kit for the new season.
Representatives from around 40 clubs who have already taken up the offer were in attendance at Portman Road to take part in the launch, alongside first-team players from the men’s and women’s teams.
In addition to the full range of men’s, women’s and youth sizes, children’s mini-kits are also now on sale. Sizes range from S through to 5XL for adults and size 8 through to 20 in the women’s fit.
Planet Blue will be open from 3.15pm to 8pm today, then from 9am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday. The shirts will also be on sale at the Halo Festival at Trinity Park on Saturday.
Shirt printing with names from the men’s and women’s teams will not be available until the squad numbers are announced.
Photo: ITFC
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