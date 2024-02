Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Vaclav Hladky ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis Travis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jeremy Sarmiento ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kieffer Moore ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ali Al-Hamadi ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Omari Hutchinson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Massimo Luongo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nathan Broadhead ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Axel Tuanzebe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Victor Johansson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hakeem Odoffin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sean Morrison ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Peltier ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christ Tiehi ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Peter Kioso ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Rathbone ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andy Rinomhota ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Clucas ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordan Hugill ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Eaves ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ferni Seriki

Your Ipswich Town v Rotherham United Match Reports arc added 22:27 - Feb 20



Tuanzebe also played—six subs? Was he a concussion sub? Was Clarke concussed? 1



PositivelyPortman added 22:27 - Feb 20



Dire performance, pish poor ref but at least we managed to win it. 1



Help added 22:45 - Feb 20



Poor 2nd half from Town. All over the place. still cant cope with league 1 style football. Defence looked lost and confused. Conceded the early goal issue again. However a win and 3 points. think the 3.1 at half time flattered us. Seemed to contrive to want to lose that game or at least give Rotherham a chance. Some players look spent, chasing Rotherham shadows most of the first half and definitely could not cope 2nd half.



Credit to Rotherham they came with a plan, pressed, chased and applied untold amounts of pressure. 0



prebbs007 added 22:48 - Feb 20



arc , Clarke played like he was concussed from minute 1 so yes I would say he was 2



Robert_Garrett added 22:56 - Feb 20



Wheres Rotherams subs? How did we have six? Never a penalty and their second was handball? Nightmare referee could have cost us the game but we hung on in there to the bitter end. May be the gutsy display will spark better things on Saturday? 0



Glossopippies added 22:58 - Feb 20



Hi 0