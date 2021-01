Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mark McGuinness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Flynn Downes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Drinan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jon Nolan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Thomas ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christy Pym ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Frankie Kent ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nathan Thompson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mark Beevers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Idris Kanu ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Reece Brown ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dan Butler ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sammie Szmodics ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Siriki Dembele ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Johnson Clarke-Harris ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ricky Jade-Jones ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ethan Hamilton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Niall Mason

Your Ipswich Town v Peterborough United Match Reports Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 17:10 - Jan 23



Drinan was invisable. Really poor game.



Nsiala is the most worrying player I've ever seen. He really gives me stomach pains. Good for a penalty shout every match. McGuinness is good for a few gaffs a game too. He's just so big and clumsy.



Wingers Judge and Edwards didn't add much. Thomas looked to be a nice upgrade.



The three hometown mids were okay, but didn't put their stamp on the match.



Overall, enjoyable to watch - much more so than at Burton - but another game we leave empty handed.

DifferentGravy added 17:11 - Jan 23



74 minutes before we finally have a shot on target. The last 16 minutes we actually created a few half chances but its all too late. Tactics/formation are all wrong.



Toto struggled with the pace of the player he was marking and it was a definite penalty. Chambers was dreadful, passing all over the place. Felt sorry for Drinan who was crying out for a partner up front. Edwards wasnt in the game until we finally put more of anattacking intent into the game....which then gave him impetus and space to drive into. Dozzell has nothing to aim for....completely negates his passing ability.



New lad Thomas did well when he came on and should be starting



Lambert out 2



Bert added 17:13 - Jan 23



Two teams who matched each other. Greater pressing from Town today, good in the tackle but lightweight up front with injuries dictating the set up. Did not deserve to lose and glimpses of better things to come.



Buryblue78 added 17:16 - Jan 23



Usual Saturday disappointment again

So poor going forward apart from a 3 minute spell after making 3 subs

Diabolical tactics once again

In order to go up you should beat most teams around you

We can't win any

Need a change of ideas at the top 1



martin587 added 17:19 - Jan 23



Absolutely pathetic.Only one shot on target in 90 minutes.One up front is a total waste of time.Toto a liability and Chambers was awful once again.For goodness sake PL change the formation for Tuesday and bring back Woolfy.Loose the next two games and I want to see you gone.Enough said. 2



Buryblue78 added 17:22 - Jan 23



Tractor Boy

Drinan was in Thomsons pocket thats why he looked invisible

It would be easier for Nsiala and McGuiness if they played in a back 4

As it is they are a back 2 with a couple of experienced passengers either side

To be fair to them Posh had no shots on target in 90 minutes probably for the only time this season

Holy had a good game to be fair to him 0