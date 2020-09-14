|A Head in the Right Place
Written by NormEmerges on Monday, 14th Sep 2020 09:29
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
I can understand that he’s ambitious, he’s doubtless had his agent whispering encouragement to earn a move – the agent will earn a nice fee for that, he’s got no interest in Ipswich Town – and of course would like to play for a Premier League club. But let’s take a closer look at where he is now, not where he might be.
I don’t know what he earns at Ipswich. The average wage of a League One player is £1,300 a week (that’s £67,600 per annum), and as a prize asset Downes is presumably on much more than that. Now the national average wage is £585 per week, or around £30,420 a year. So Flynn Downes is earning well over twice the national average wage. Not bad for a 21 year old.
I was lucky enough in my career to reach the heights of an average League One salary. The difference is that in my case it took me more than 20 years of hard work to get there. If I had gone to my boss and said, a rival firm is interested in employing me, will you release me from my fixed-term contract, I know what short answer I’d have got.
If I had then said, I don’t feel like working today, my head’s not in the right place, how do you think my boss would have reacted? Of course, son, take as much time as you want, come back when you are ready?
He’s currently working for an employer who has invested a considerable amount of time and money in developing his talents to the point where they interest a Premier League club. Whilst he is still our player he should consider he needs to repay some of that commitment. Wherever his head is, his heart should still be with Ipswich.
Flynn Downes is under contract to Ipswich Town. Being in dispute with them does not free you from your contractual obligations. It’s about time that he knuckled down and behaved with a bit more professionalism. He’ll get his move in due course; in the meantime, behave like a man not a spoilt boy.
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
|
Blogs by NormEmerges
Blogs 270 bloggers
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife