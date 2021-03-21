One of the Strongest Squads?



I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us? I had a look at the player and team statistics on WhoScored.com (covering league games only) and they are interesting reading. The team as a whole ranks 12th out of 24 – about where you’d think we deserve to be on our performances to date. It’s easy to see where our problems lie. We have a pretty good conversion ratio – one goal every 10.1 shots, only two teams take fewer shots to score a goal. The problem is, only four clubs have had fewer shots and not surprisingly therefore only four clubs have scored fewer goals. Now consider the player ratings. WhoScored.com scores each player on a number of aspects of the game, such things as tackles, blocks, passing, heading and so on. There are 355 players ranked who meet minimum appearances criteria, and this includes 17 Ipswich players. Only nine of these rank above halfway. Just one of these is a forward, indeed only one forward ranks in the top 200. Here is the full list: 10 Mark McGuinness

37 James Wilson

56 Gwion Edwards

79 Toto Nsiala

92 Luke Chambers

126 Andre Dozzell

173 Stephen Ward

174 Alan Judge

188 Tomas Holy

199 Myles Kenlock

223 James Norwood

230 Flynn Downes

297 Keanan Bennetts

316 Jack Lankaster

343 Freddie Sears

347 Kayden Jackson Not much sign of strength there I think. You’d expect quality players to achieve higher up the list than these have done. Quality should mean better player performances even if they aren’t gelling as a team, which would be down to the manager and coaches. In fact based on these performance ratings, the team is probably overachieving. So why aren’t they delivering the quality we’ve all been told repeatedly is there in the squad? Whisper it quietly, but perhaps they aren’t actually that good after all?





