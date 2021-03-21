Quantcast
One of the Strongest Squads?
Written by NormEmerges on Sunday, 21st Mar 2021 11:46

I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?

I had a look at the player and team statistics on WhoScored.com (covering league games only) and they are interesting reading.

The team as a whole ranks 12th out of 24 – about where you’d think we deserve to be on our performances to date. It’s easy to see where our problems lie. We have a pretty good conversion ratio – one goal every 10.1 shots, only two teams take fewer shots to score a goal. The problem is, only four clubs have had fewer shots and not surprisingly therefore only four clubs have scored fewer goals.

Now consider the player ratings. WhoScored.com scores each player on a number of aspects of the game, such things as tackles, blocks, passing, heading and so on.

There are 355 players ranked who meet minimum appearances criteria, and this includes 17 Ipswich players. Only nine of these rank above halfway. Just one of these is a forward, indeed only one forward ranks in the top 200. Here is the full list:

10 Mark McGuinness
37 James Wilson
56 Gwion Edwards
79 Toto Nsiala
92 Luke Chambers
126 Andre Dozzell
173 Stephen Ward
174 Alan Judge
188 Tomas Holy
199 Myles Kenlock
223 James Norwood
230 Flynn Downes
297 Keanan Bennetts
316 Jack Lankaster
343 Freddie Sears
347 Kayden Jackson

Not much sign of strength there I think. You’d expect quality players to achieve higher up the list than these have done. Quality should mean better player performances even if they aren’t gelling as a team, which would be down to the manager and coaches. In fact based on these performance ratings, the team is probably overachieving.

So why aren’t they delivering the quality we’ve all been told repeatedly is there in the squad? Whisper it quietly, but perhaps they aren’t actually that good after all?




