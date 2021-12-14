Another New Manager, Another New Gamble



Since our beloved Towen turned professional 85 years ago in 1936, we have had 18 full-time managers. Six in the first 46 years and 12 in the remaining 39. This is a clear indication of how the game and the club has changed since the legend Bobby Robson left to take charge of England in 1982. Statistically the first manager Mick O'Brien was the most successful, 64.1% win rate over 39 games. Next comes Alf Ramsey (later to become Sir Alf) with 47.7%. The great Sir Bobby comes fifth with 44.6%,believe it or not behind John Duncan with a win rate of 45.3%. Unsurprisingly the worst percentage was 6.7% achieved by Paul Hurst over just 15 games. As we seek our 19th manager, expectations are high and opinions are very much divided, however, the one thing that can be absolutely guaranteed is that whoever is appointed, there will be no guarantee! Some on this site want a big name, John Terry or Frank Lampard, some want an old experienced head, Neil Warnock gets a lot of votes. Others have their head in the clouds and expect an Arsene Wenger, Alex Ferguson or Jurgen Klopp to relish the opportunity, but, after all, high expectations and optimism is what being a football supporter is all about. Whoever gets the nod will be expected to achieve instant success, nothing short of the play-offs will be good enough. In recent years we have had nothing to really shout about and have had to look angrily and jealously at those awful green and yellow shirts 40 miles up the A140. The only real constant in the last 20 years has been disappointment, despite the appointment of managers who fall into all categories. Roy Keane, the marquee appointment was a disaster, Mick McCarthy the experienced old head, kept us up but cured our insomnia. Hurst, the young hungry popular choice of many was even worse than Keane! The only one who came anywhere near to being successful and had no money to spend was Joe Royle. How fickle the fans were over his appointment, just before his arrival the North Stand were chanting 'Stick Joe Royle up your a*se!' . Six months later we were all part of 'Big Fat Joe's Barmy Army'. So what do I conclude looking at the past 20 years and looking ahead to the immediate future? We need luck! Previous success, reputation or young enthusiasm and hunger count for nothing. We were lucky with Ramsey, Robson and Burley, surely it is time our luck changed!





Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



monty_radio added 16:26 - Dec 14

I'm pleased that you manage to tackle this subject without using that old warning "Be careful what..."etc. as I think that any seasoned observer should be able to realise that it doesn't matter a tinker's teatray what we wish for or not. And as you're unfolding our history - who, apart from the venerable Cobbolds thought that Sir Bob's C.V. would be our passport to glory.



Incidentally, re your username: it's often discussed on here whether there's been any good coaching so that we could name any player who had actually improved since coming here - well, Brogan certainly got better and better, until that infamous tackle!

0

not_a_witty_name added 16:31 - Dec 14

I haven't got a clue who should be our next manager, I just have to trust that the board does.

(and I hope that the next manager is as lucky as Burley was).

0

Broganonthewing added 16:58 - Dec 14

Spot on monty_radio! I think Sir Bobby was third choice? three other so called top managers turned us down and rode the train to obscurity! Lucky for us Robson was out of work and desperate to get back into management.

Frank Brogan was signed I think by Jackie Milburn, he didnt immediately pull up any trees but flourished under Bill McGarry. I well remember that horrendous tackle by that thug Gilzean that really finished his career. McGarry never got the recognition he deserved, he made Jefferson, Hegan, Morris as well as Brogan better players. He developed Viljeon and built a team from scratch to become a decent top tier team.

Oh the memories!

0

1 You need to login in order to post your comments