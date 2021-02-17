Be Careful What You Wish For



This phrase has been bandied about quite a bit recently, even Marcus Evans has quoted it. Those supporters who were on Mick McCarthy's side would certainly seem to have the bragging rights at the moment. I can't believe that as things stand now, there is one single supporter who would not like to see Evans go now (just after he has fired Paul Lambert). For that reason, I say again 'be careful what you wish for!' We are living in unprecedented times, The hospitality industry which includes Mr Evans's core businesses and our beloved football club must be losing millions of pounds and with very little likelihood of ever getting that money back. We are not privy to the detail of his companies and their financial strength, but it does not take a genius to work out that currently they must be suffering badly. I am sure we would love to sell ITFC because he has certainly caught a very nasty cold by buying it. With the benefit of hindsight his whole tenure has been one of getting it wrong from day one. His first appointments of Roy Keane and Simon Clegg were doomed before they even started. Paul Jewell started brightly but turned out to be a disaster and like Keane, Evans gave him millions to spend, or should I say waste? McCarthy steadied the ship, got us to the play-offs and then another huge mistake, not investing so that we could at least try to take the next step. I guess by this time, Evans had already been badly burnt and felt enough is enough - I am not throwing any more millions at this. The Paul Hurst appointment? Well, the fans got what they wished for! Lambert came in like a whirlwind, got everybody on board off the pitch, organised school reunions (John Wark, George Burley, Terry Butcher etc all lauded at the training ground). He bought the fans a pint and became everybody's mate. One small problem, he appears to be be a rubbish manager and coach when it comes to the actual footballing side. Now let's get to basics, 'be careful what you wish for' who is advising Evans? Certainly no one with any idea how to run a football club, maybe a devout Norwich supporter? But just maybe the next advice might be to cut your losses and run, stop throwing good money after bad. In the current climate that might be the best advice ever. To sack Lambert and his staff would cost a small fortune. Any new manager would want some investment to stand any chance of succeeding and with no substantial income coming in, it would not be beyond reasonable just to walk away. But who would buy it? It certainly wouldn't be a sound financial decision. So to conclude I am very worried that if we do get what we wish for, we might not have a football club to support. That would be heartbreaking.





Any new manager worth their salt would be looking to trim the squad and build around the 20-30 players they saw as the future of the club. That only takes investment if it involves paying players off. Any player who values their career will be looking to go somewhere to play football. If we cannot sell players we should be able to transfer them on frees or loan them out for at least a proportion of their wages.

Agree on that point Nthsuffolkblue, but my point is that I believe and really worry that Evans will cut his losses and walk away. What happens then? worst case scenario the club folds! Very worrying times!

This Blog would have more value if not looking at MM with rose tinted glasses. Just like he did at Wolves, he slowly eroded the quality and values of the Club including swearing at his own supporters at Norwich (including my teenage son). It took Wolves 5 years to recover with equally dodgy Managerial appointments (incl PL) until new owners paid for someone decent in Nuno, who instilled a new culture. We cannot afford/attract anyone decent now at Nuno's level, with possible exception of someone like George Burley who would walk over coals to come back....though ME would not even give him (with Butch) an interview previously!



I maintain GB is no a romantic option. He not only understands the values/culture of our Club but crucially he has shown himself to be one of UK Football's best judge of a young player (historically, based on results i.e. getting them into 1st team) and would be invaluable, even on a short term basis (even as a Director of Football), to give an objective view on our swathe of young players and assess if they really can be the answer before he or any other manager starts bringing in experienced journeymen again !



P.S. For Wolves, PL was the final straw but they recognized the direction of travel and moved him on before it was too late. Took them 7 months; less for a rift to form with the Club. Wonder if they think it was worth the "cost" to shift him on?

devastating times at this one time brilliant club,,, absolute rotton to the core,,, we will get there again,,, evans doesn't deserve to be part of this wonderful club so wish he'd pack up and move on,,,we are a fantastic club and we'll get through this together

It's a new precarious world for everyone, Evans included. Take a look at the whole interview last night, and discover a world of confused, directionless answers - no inkling there of green shoots. Comparisons with Mick are pointless. 80% in the Star wanted him gone. That's the Star, not some gung-ho social media collection!



If one supports the club but fears change more than continuity, it can't really be a matter that greatly troubles them. There is currently no sensible course that can prolong the status quo to positive effect.



Incidentally, having been informed last night that Town beat Northampton 6-0 in '67, I looked it up, and discovered that one Frank Brogan got a hattrick.







