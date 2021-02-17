|Be Careful What You Wish For
Written by Broganonthewing on Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 11:03
This phrase has been bandied about quite a bit recently, even Marcus Evans has quoted it.
Those supporters who were on Mick McCarthy's side would certainly seem to have the bragging rights at the moment.
I can't believe that as things stand now, there is one single supporter who would not like to see Evans go now (just after he has fired Paul Lambert).
For that reason, I say again 'be careful what you wish for!' We are living in unprecedented times, The hospitality industry which includes Mr Evans's core businesses and our beloved football club must be losing millions of pounds and with very little likelihood of ever getting that money back.
We are not privy to the detail of his companies and their financial strength, but it does not take a genius to work out that currently they must be suffering badly.
I am sure we would love to sell ITFC because he has certainly caught a very nasty cold by buying it. With the benefit of hindsight his whole tenure has been one of getting it wrong from day one.
His first appointments of Roy Keane and Simon Clegg were doomed before they even started. Paul Jewell started brightly but turned out to be a disaster and like Keane, Evans gave him millions to spend, or should I say waste?
McCarthy steadied the ship, got us to the play-offs and then another huge mistake, not investing so that we could at least try to take the next step.
I guess by this time, Evans had already been badly burnt and felt enough is enough - I am not throwing any more millions at this.
The Paul Hurst appointment? Well, the fans got what they wished for! Lambert came in like a whirlwind, got everybody on board off the pitch, organised school reunions (John Wark, George Burley, Terry Butcher etc all lauded at the training ground). He bought the fans a pint and became everybody's mate.
One small problem, he appears to be be a rubbish manager and coach when it comes to the actual footballing side.
Now let's get to basics, 'be careful what you wish for' who is advising Evans? Certainly no one with any idea how to run a football club, maybe a devout Norwich supporter? But just maybe the next advice might be to cut your losses and run, stop throwing good money after bad.
In the current climate that might be the best advice ever. To sack Lambert and his staff would cost a small fortune. Any new manager would want some investment to stand any chance of succeeding and with no substantial income coming in, it would not be beyond reasonable just to walk away.
But who would buy it? It certainly wouldn't be a sound financial decision. So to conclude I am very worried that if we do get what we wish for, we might not have a football club to support. That would be heartbreaking.
