Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic that first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans. On one hand, you've got fans beating the drum about wanting to improve queuing times and make paying on the concourses simpler, on the other, you've got fans genuinely afraid of what a cashless Portman Road will look like for them. Those in favour of removing cash will say it's simply as case of the club 'moving with the times', while those against will argue that some of Ipswich Town's most vulnerable fans will be the ones that suffer. Of course, for many, this isn't just about Portman Road or Ipswich Town. The debate about cash versus cashless has been a heated one that has rumbled on for a number of years now. The global pandemic has certainly accelerated any moves towards cashless, with simple changes like the contactless limit being raised and many small businesses making it their policy to not accept cash. It's a change that was inevitable, but Covid has brought it forward by a decade. The consumer choice service Which? is one of the main voices behind the 'save cash' movement, saying that the poorer people in our society are disproportionately affected by the loss of access to cash. They say on their website: "We’re heading in the direction of being a cashless society, but there are still barriers out there for a lot of people. It’s really important people don’t get left behind. "Small business owners. Some people living with disabilities. Rural and isolated communities. People who have to live on tight budgets. All sorts of people up and down the country rely on cash." According to their website, some 1.9 million people rely on cash for nearly every transaction they make. They claim eight million people would struggle in a cashless society. The Post Office take a similar stance, saying: "We all have our part to play in protecting access to cash services because the future is uncertain – we must all act now to ensure no-one is left behind." Back in March 2016, well before it was considered to be a contentious subject, Zlata Rodionova wrote in The Independent: "The move to a completely cashless society could mean governments have ever more control over our wallets." Conspiracy theory? Who knows. Time will tell. Of course, there are many advantages to society being cashless, such as cracking down on tax avoidance and money laundering, and of course the big issue that has been raised by ITFC of speed and convenience. Justin Pritchard wrote in The Balance: "Illegal transactions, such as illegal gambling or drug operations, typically use cash so that there isn't a record of the transaction and the money is easier to launder. "Money laundering becomes much harder if the source of funds is always clearly identifiable. It is harder to hide income and evade taxes when there's a record of every payment you receive." The fact is though, as it stands, Portman Road will be cashless when Bolton Wanderers visit on 30th July. Perhaps an option for those that still depend on cash should be considered. Ideas such as a single cash-only kiosk, token machines on the concourses or a team card that can be purchased with cash in the club shop have been mooted. It will be interesting to see if the club takes on board the feedback from fans or if it will continue to press ahead with the cashless plan.





